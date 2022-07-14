Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 9: Seth Ryan previews Lions offense heading into training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan. After discussing Ryan's football family and college career at Clemson, the two break down the Lions wide receivers and what new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's group looks like after the conclusion of the offseason program.
Highlights include:
- 1:47: What was it like growing up in a legendary football family?
- 3:27: How was playing football at Clemson for Dabo Swinney?
- 8:29: How did the end of last season set a foundation for the 2022 Lions?
- 11:43: How has Ben Johnson's first spring as offensive coordinator gone?
- 15:34: How is the offense built to complement each other in 2022?
- 18:51: What can the Lions expect from Amon-Ra St. Brown in year two?
- 26:08: A look at the depth in the wide receiver group with Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson
- 29:58: Just how good can the Lions wide receivers be in 2022?