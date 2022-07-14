Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 9: Seth Ryan previews Lions offense heading into training camp

Jul 14, 2022 at 08:21 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan. After discussing Ryan's football family and college career at Clemson, the two break down the Lions wide receivers and what new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's group looks like after the conclusion of the offseason program.

Highlights include:

  • 1:47: What was it like growing up in a legendary football family?
  • 3:27: How was playing football at Clemson for Dabo Swinney?
  • 8:29: How did the end of last season set a foundation for the 2022 Lions?
  • 11:43: How has Ben Johnson's first spring as offensive coordinator gone?
  • 15:34: How is the offense built to complement each other in 2022?
  • 18:51: What can the Lions expect from Amon-Ra St. Brown in year two?
  • 26:08: A look at the depth in the wide receiver group with Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson
  • 29:58: Just how good can the Lions wide receivers be in 2022?

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 8: Special teams behind the scenes with Jett Modkins

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 7: Michael Brockers gives an inside look at the Lions' d-line room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Lions defensive end Michael Brockers joins the show to discuss his role as a mentor to the rest of the defensive line.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 6: Wrapping up the Lions' 2022 offseason program

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to wrap up the spring practices.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 5: Antwaan Randle El details Lions' revamped wide receiver room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Antwaan Randle El for an in-depth look at the wide receiver room

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 4: Safeties coach Brian Duker on what to expect from Lions defense

In this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Brian Duker to discuss his new role as Detroit's safeties coach

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 3: Kelvin Sheppard breaks down Lions linebacker room

In the third episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Kelvin Sheppard to discuss the Lions linebacker room

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 2: Recapping Detroit Lions rookie minicamp

On the second episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to recap the 2022 installment of Lions rookie minicamp

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 1: Lions safety DeShon Elliott breaks down the 2022 schedule

In the debut episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman and DeShon Elliott take a look at the newly released 2022 schedule for the Detroit Lions.

news

One Pridecast Episode 133: Ben Solak at the NFL Combine

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by The Ringer's Ben Solak.

news

One Pridecast Episode 132: Dave Fipp talks special teams at the Senior Bowl

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp.

news

One Pridecast Episode 131: Cameron Thomas and Connor Heyward at Senior Bowl Media Day

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by San Diego State OLB Cameron Thomas and Michigan State FB Connor Heyward.

