Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 7: Michael Brockers gives an inside look at the Lions' d-line room

Jun 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Lions defensive end Michael Brockers joins the show to discuss the Lions' new defensive scheme and his role as a mentor to the rest of the defensive line. To end the show, host Tim Twentyman runs Brockers through a game of "word association" for some of his teammates.

Highlights include:

  • 0:37: How excited is Brockers about this defensive line after the offseason program?
  • 4:36: What's the biggest difference between last year's defensive scheme and this year's?
  • 8:10: What was Brockers' initial reaction to Detroit after being traded to the Lions in 2021?
  • 14:31: How happy was Brockers to have Aaron Glenn back for 2022?
  • 15:56: What does the Lions defense have to do better in 2022?
  • 18:12: Word association: Aidan Hutchinson
  • 20:55: What would winning in Detroit mean to Michael Brockers?

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 6: Wrapping up the Lions' 2022 offseason program

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to wrap up the spring practices.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 5: Antwaan Randle El details Lions' revamped wide receiver room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Antwaan Randle El for an in-depth look at the wide receiver room

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 4: Safeties coach Brian Duker on what to expect from Lions defense

In this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Brian Duker to discuss his new role as Detroit's safeties coach

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 3: Kelvin Sheppard breaks down Lions linebacker room

In the third episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Kelvin Sheppard to discuss the Lions linebacker room

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 2: Recapping Detroit Lions rookie minicamp

On the second episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to recap the 2022 installment of Lions rookie minicamp

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 1: Lions safety DeShon Elliott breaks down the 2022 schedule

In the debut episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman and DeShon Elliott take a look at the newly released 2022 schedule for the Detroit Lions.

news

One Pridecast Episode 133: Ben Solak at the NFL Combine

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by The Ringer's Ben Solak.

news

One Pridecast Episode 132: Dave Fipp talks special teams at the Senior Bowl

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp.

news

One Pridecast Episode 131: Cameron Thomas and Connor Heyward at Senior Bowl Media Day

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by San Diego State OLB Cameron Thomas and Michigan State FB Connor Heyward.

news

One Pridecast Episode 130: Dannie Rogers and Toledo S Tycen Anderson talk after Senior Bowl practice

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Toledo S Tycen Anderson. The two recap the American team's first practice and what the week is like for draft prospects.

news

One Pridecast Episode 129: Dannie Rogers and Tim Twentyman preview the 2022 Senior Bowl

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and Tim Twentyman are in Mobile, Alabama for the 2022 Senior Bowl! The two discuss all aspects of the week before practices begin Tuesday morning.

