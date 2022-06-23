Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 7: Michael Brockers gives an inside look at the Lions' d-line room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Lions defensive end Michael Brockers joins the show to discuss the Lions' new defensive scheme and his role as a mentor to the rest of the defensive line. To end the show, host Tim Twentyman runs Brockers through a game of "word association" for some of his teammates.
Highlights include:
- 0:37: How excited is Brockers about this defensive line after the offseason program?
- 4:36: What's the biggest difference between last year's defensive scheme and this year's?
- 8:10: What was Brockers' initial reaction to Detroit after being traded to the Lions in 2021?
- 14:31: How happy was Brockers to have Aaron Glenn back for 2022?
- 15:56: What does the Lions defense have to do better in 2022?
- 18:12: Word association: Aidan Hutchinson
- 20:55: What would winning in Detroit mean to Michael Brockers?