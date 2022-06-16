Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 6: Wrapping up the Lions' 2022 offseason program

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara recap the entirety of the Detroit Lions' 2022 offseason program. With three OTA practices and a full week of minicamp open to the media, the two share observations from the spring and give fans a sense of what's to come once training camp begins at the end of July.
Highlights include:
- 0:27: One main takeaway from the spring practices
- 4:01: Jared Goff's impressive showing in the offseason program
- 10:05: Who's one offensive player set to break out in 2022?
- 19:50: How has No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson looked at practice?
- 23:59: Which defensive player could have a breakout season in 2022?
- 27:56: An updated look at the safety position heading into camp
- 33:49: Which rookie will have the biggest impact on the 2022 Lions?
- 39:20: What camp battles are Tim and Mike most looking forward to?