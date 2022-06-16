Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 6: Wrapping up the Lions' 2022 offseason program

Jun 16, 2022 at 07:59 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara recap the entirety of the Detroit Lions' 2022 offseason program. With three OTA practices and a full week of minicamp open to the media, the two share observations from the spring and give fans a sense of what's to come once training camp begins at the end of July.

Highlights include:

  • 0:27: One main takeaway from the spring practices
  • 4:01: Jared Goff's impressive showing in the offseason program
  • 10:05: Who's one offensive player set to break out in 2022?
  • 19:50: How has No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson looked at practice?
  • 23:59: Which defensive player could have a breakout season in 2022?
  • 27:56: An updated look at the safety position heading into camp
  • 33:49: Which rookie will have the biggest impact on the 2022 Lions?
  • 39:20: What camp battles are Tim and Mike most looking forward to?

