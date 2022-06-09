Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 5: Antwaan Randle El details Lions' revamped wide receiver room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Antwaan Randle El joins Tim Twentyman to discuss the Detroit Lions wide receiver room. The two break down Randle El's Super Bowl XL touchdown pass at Ford Field before talking through the Lions' new additions at wide receiver, DJ Chark and Jameson Williams. The episode wraps up with a deeper look at second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, including a comparison to one of Randle El's legendary former teammates.