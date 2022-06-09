Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 5: Antwaan Randle El details Lions' revamped wide receiver room

Jun 09, 2022 at 08:44 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Antwaan Randle El joins Tim Twentyman to discuss the Detroit Lions wide receiver room. The two break down Randle El's Super Bowl XL touchdown pass at Ford Field before talking through the Lions' new additions at wide receiver, DJ Chark and Jameson Williams. The episode wraps up with a deeper look at second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, including a comparison to one of Randle El's legendary former teammates.

Highlights include:

  • 0:47: A look back at Randle El's touchdown pass in Super Bowl XL
  • 3:01: First impressions of new Lion DJ Chark
  • 7:10: How has Ben Johnson's new offense affected the wide receiver group?
  • 8:27: Jameson Williams opening things up for this offense
  • 11:51: Recapping Trinity Benson's strong offseason program
  • 15:30: Comparing Amon-Ra St. Brown to Hines Ward

