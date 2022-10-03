Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks 2022 Week 4 postgame breakdown

Oct 02, 2022 at 08:42 PM

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. The two discuss the Lions' defensive performance against Seattle, T.J. Hockenson's career day and how Detroit's backup receivers looked on Sunday afternoon. After notes on the health of John Cominsky, Jerry Jacobs and what the Lions may do to fix their defensive issues, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's road trip to New England. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.

Highlights include:

  • 0:20: A look at what went wrong defensively against Seattle
  • 3:45: Breaking down the Lions' 45-point offensive output
  • 6:24: Where do the Lions go from here to fix their issues?
  • 13:27: Final thoughts ahead of Week 5

