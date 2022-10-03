Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks 2022 Week 4 postgame breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. The two discuss the Lions' defensive performance against Seattle, T.J. Hockenson's career day and how Detroit's backup receivers looked on Sunday afternoon. After notes on the health of John Cominsky, Jerry Jacobs and what the Lions may do to fix their defensive issues, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's road trip to New England. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.