Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 14 postgame breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. The two discuss another complete performance from Detroit and what this win means for the Lions' playoff hopes moving forward. Tim and PJ break down Jared Goff's near-perfect day, Jameson Williams' first NFL touchdown and Penei Sewell's game-clinching first down catch before looking ahead to next week's road test against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Alex Anzalone previews Lions' big game against Minnesota Vikings
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 13: Dannie answers fan questions
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie answers more of your questions submitted on social media.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 40-14 Week 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 28: James Houston on joining 53-man roster & Lions vs. Jaguars preview
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with John Oesher and Lions linebacker James Houston.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 12: Lisa Foiles, actor, singer, and author
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lisa Foiles, actor, singer, and author.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Week 12 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Recapping Lions' big win at Giants & preview Thanksgiving vs. Bills
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 31-18 Week 11 win over the Giants before previewing the 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic between the Lions and Bills.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Isaiah Buggs on late-game defense & Lomas Brown helps preview Giants
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Isaiah Buggs, John Schmeelk and Lomas Brown to preview Week 11.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 11: Lomas Brown, Super Bowl champion and Lions legend
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lomas Brown, Super Bowl champion and Lions legend.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Week 10 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 10.