Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 14 postgame breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. The two discuss another complete performance from Detroit and what this win means for the Lions' playoff hopes moving forward. Tim and PJ break down Jared Goff's near-perfect day, Jameson Williams' first NFL touchdown and Penei Sewell's game-clinching first down catch before looking ahead to next week's road test against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.