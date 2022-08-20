Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts 2022 Preseason Week 2 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 27-26 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts. The two discuss the Lions' first preseason victory of 2022, the backup quarterback battle between David Blough and Tim Boyle, wide receiver Tom Kennedy's two-touchdown game and the standout performance of defensive end Austin Bryant. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.