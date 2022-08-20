Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts 2022 Preseason Week 2 Postgame Breakdown

Aug 20, 2022 at 07:30 PM

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 27-26 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts. The two discuss the Lions' first preseason victory of 2022, the backup quarterback battle between David Blough and Tim Boyle, wide receiver Tom Kennedy's two-touchdown game and the standout performance of defensive end Austin Bryant. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.

Highlights include:

  • 0:27-5:22: General takeaways from the Lions 27-26 win
  • 5:23-10:52: An updated look at the backup quarterback competition
  • 10:53-14:30: Breaking down Tom Kennedy's impressive performance… again
  • 15:03-22:56: A look at the defensive performance led by Austin Bryant and Jeff Okudah
  • 24:11-24:56: Looking ahead to Pittsburgh and beyond

