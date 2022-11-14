Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Week 10 postgame breakdown 

Nov 13, 2022 at 08:47 PM

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 10. The two discuss the Lions' big comeback after being down in the fourth quarter, Jeff Okudah's first career pick six and Amon-Ra St. Brown's ten catch day. After notes on Julian Okwara and Kalif Raymond, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's road trip to East Rutherford as the Lions get set to take on Saquon Barkley and the Giants. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.

Advertising