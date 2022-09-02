Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Breaking down the Lions' 53-man roster 

Sep 02, 2022 at 07:30 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to break down the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster heading into the 2022 season. After recapping some of the more surprising news from cutdown day and the ensuing waiver claims, Tim talks through highlights from this afternoon's media availability with Detroit Lions Executive Vice President & General Manager Brad Holmes and Assistant General Manager Ray Agnew. To wrap things up, Tim preview's next week's show ahead of Week 1 against the Eagles!

Highlights include:

  • 0:27: Tim's initial impressions of the Lions' 53-man roster
  • 4:14: Brad Holmes on why this year's cuts were tougher than 2021's
  • 9:53: What are the front office's thoughts on Jared Goff right now?
  • 14:29: Ray Agnew's take on the Lions linebackers and Malcolm Rodriguez
  • 24:30: A preview of next week's show looking ahead at the Eagles!

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Week 3 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the preseason.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 14: Taylor Decker talking Lions offense & a final preseason preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions tackle Taylor Decker to discuss the expectations for the offensive line in 2022.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts 2022 Preseason Week 2 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 27-26 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 13: Lions/Colts joint practice recap & safety talk with Glover Quin

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to break down joint practices and Glover Quin to talk Lions safeties.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons 2022 Preseason Week 1 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 27-23 preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 12: Barry Sanders, Charles Harris & a 2022 preseason opener preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Barry Sanders, Charles Harris and Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 11: Training camp first impressions with Kevin Clark and Jim Miller

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by The Ringer's Kevin Clark and SiriusXM NFL's Jim Miller to break down Lions camp.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 10: Five position battles to watch during Lions training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down five position groups he's watching next week as the Detroit Lions open training camp.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 9: Seth Ryan previews Lions offense heading into training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan to break down the Lions wide receivers.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 8: Special teams behind the scenes with Jett Modkins

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 7: Michael Brockers gives an inside look at the Lions' d-line room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Lions defensive end Michael Brockers joins the show to discuss his role as a mentor to the rest of the defensive line.

Advertising