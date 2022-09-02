Twentyman in the Huddle: Breaking down the Lions' 53-man roster 

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to break down the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster heading into the 2022 season. After recapping some of the more surprising news from cutdown day and the ensuing waiver claims, Tim talks through highlights from this afternoon's media availability with Detroit Lions Executive Vice President & General Manager Brad Holmes and Assistant General Manager Ray Agnew. To wrap things up, Tim preview's next week's show ahead of Week 1 against the Eagles!