TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' initial practice squad

WR Dylan Drummond

Drummond was a tryout player who turned in a terrific spring, training camp and preseason. Bringing him back on the practice squad was a pretty easy decision. He's a good route runner and makes tough catches. The Lions want to continue to develop him.

T Connor Galvin

The undrafted free agent out of Baylor had a solid training camp and was Detroit's highest graded offensive lineman in the preseason, per Pro Football Focus. The former Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year provides the Lions some young depth on the practice squad after the team kept only eight offensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster.

S Brandon Joseph

The rookie out of Notre Dame got into a numbers game at safety where the Lions are deep. He had 11 tackles and an interception in the preseason and has some ball-hawking skills. He adds depth at safety on the practice squad.

CB Chase Lucas