TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2023 schedule

Week 3, Sept. 24, vs. Atlanta, Sunday, 1 p.m. (FOX)

These two teams last squared off in 2021 in Atlanta with the Falcons winning on a last-minute interception. Detroit has dominated this series overall, however, owning a 25-14 mark all-time. This could be an interesting early season matchup between the first two running backs taken in this year's NFL Draft in Atlanta's Bijan Robinson and Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs. Atlanta finished third in the NFL in rushing last season (159.9).

Week 4, Sept. 28, at Green Bay, Thursday, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

For the first time since 2005 the Packers are starting the season with someone other than Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback. The Lions get their first crack at new Packers starter Jordan Love, who will have a few games under his belt before this early division matchup on a national stage. The Lions have an NFC North title and a playoff berth on their mind and there's no better way to get into the playoffs than to win the division. This will be the Lions' first division game of the season.

Week 5, Oct. 8, vs. Carolina, Sunday, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit will no-doubt be looking for a little payback after a bad loss in Carolina Week 16 last season contributed to them not making the playoffs. Detroit will also get their first look at the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, quarterback Bryce Young.

Week 6, Oct. 15, at Tampa Bay, Sunday, 1 p.m. (FOX)

The Lions lead the all-time series against the Buccaneers 31-28, but the Bucs have won the last two against Detroit by double digits. Detroit won the last matchup in Tampa Bay, 24-21, in 2017. It will be interesting to see what a Tom Brady-less Bucs team will look like in 2023.

Week 7, Oct. 22, at Baltimore, Sunday, 1 p.m. (FOX)