TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the 8 players the Lions agreed to terms with

Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel went 1-2 as a starter with Chicago the last two seasons, the one victory coming against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 2018. He threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns while completing 73 percent of his passes in that victory.

Detroit went 0-8 last season after starter Matthew Stafford missed the second half of the season with a back injury. Jeff Driskel (0-3) and David Blough (0-5) started in Stafford's place.

Over his 10-year career, Daniel has completed 149 of 218 passes for 1,430 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and is 2-3 as a starter.

Stafford is expected to be 100 percent healthy whenever the Lions begin their offseason training program, but Daniel gives them some stability behind Stafford.

Safety Jayron Kearse

Kearse was a part-time player on defense and core special teams player for the Vikings last season, and could have a similar role with the Lions in 2020. Along with Harmon, the Lions return starter Tracy Walker and Will Harris at safety.

Kearse has played in 62 games with five starts in four seasons in Minnesota with 79 tackles. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Kearse is a physical presence, and should be a terrific addition right away to Detroit's special teams units.

Cornerback Tony McRae

It's a safe bet Lions general manager Bob Quinn consulted new special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs before working out a deal with Bengals cornerback Tony McRae.

McRae spent the last three seasons as a key player on the Bengals' special teams unit, where Coombs served as the assistant special teams coordinator. Last season, McRae led the Bengals in special teams tackles on a unit that was one of the best in football.