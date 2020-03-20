Lions agree to terms with eight free agents

S JAYRON KEARSE

Kearse comes to Detroit after spending the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him in the seventh round (244th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He has appeared in 62 career games (five starts) and has registered 52 defensive tackles (39 solo), one interception and 27 total special teams tackles (20 solo).

CB TONY McRAE

McRae joins Detroit for his fourth NFL season after spending the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and splitting the 2017 season with the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Originally signing with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent out of North Carolina A&T in 2016, McRae has appeared in 37 career games (three starts) and has compiled 20 tackles (17 solo), two pass defenses and 16 special teams tackles (eight solo).

DT DANNY SHELTON