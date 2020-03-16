TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

Free agency is an opportunity to fill holes in the roster using veteran players with NFL years of service ahead of the NFL Draft.

The draft is still the preferred way of roster building for most teams. It's cheaper, and allows teams to mold developing players to their liking.

Free agency is the more expensive option, but it's a good supplement to the draft.

Let's take a look at the five biggest positions of need for Detroit heading into free agency:

1. Pass rushing help

Aside from defensive end Trey Flowers and linebacker Devon Kennard, who tied for the team lead with 7.0 sacks last season, the Lions got very little from the rest of the roster in terms of pass-rush impact. In fact, no other player on the team had more than 2.0 sacks.

This is a deep and talented free agent pass rushing class. There are five edge rushers in this free-agent class who recorded at least 10.0 sacks last season.