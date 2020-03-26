Trufant wants to pick up where he left off before injury

"I just want to reach my potential, as far as me playing at my highest level, for the rest of my career," Trufant said. "That's just what I want to be while I'm on the field. And only I'll know that. Only I know when I'm playing my best, maximizing all of my opportunities."

He feels he was playing good football last year, and hopes to pick up where he left off before his injury.

"I was making a lot of big plays," he said. "I've done that throughout my career. I'm just going to try and continue that and take it up even more."

Trufant's started all 97 games he's played over the last seven seasons, and has defended 79 passes with 13 career interceptions.

He believes he's stepping into a good situation with the Lions, an opportunity to continue to be a key contributor in a scheme and situation he thinks fit him perfectly.

"I just got a lot of respect for (Matt Patricia)," Trufant said. "He's had a lot of success in this league, coached a lot of great players, especially a lot of great players at my position. I know I can fit right into his scheme. He's going to give me the opportunity to do me. To showcase my talent. I'm just looking forward to it."