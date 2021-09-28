Tim Swore named High School Football Coach of the Week

Sep 28, 2021 at 06:54 PM

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Tim Swore of Carson City-Crystal High School the week five recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Swore's Eagles defeated Mid-State Athletic Conference opponent Coleman 53-30 to move their record to 5-0 on the season. Currently, Carson City-Crystal is ranked #3 in Division 8.

Swore is in his 14th season overall as a head coach and in his 2nd season as head coach at Carson City-Crystal, compiling an 11-2 record with the Eagles. Prior to Carson City-Crystal, Swore spent 11 years as head coach at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian where he started the football program and one year at Faith Christian Academy in Orlando. Swore's overall record is 89-47 (65.4%). On Friday, October 1, Carson City-Crystal is hosting the 3-2 Detroit Cody Comets from the Detroit Public School League in a game just scheduled today between the two schools.

2021 COTW - SOCIAL GRAPHIC - WEEK 5

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Tim Swore to talk about challenges of finding games to pick up during open weeks of the regular season and how scheduling these games can help build bridges between communities. He was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2021 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—*Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet). *

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2021 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell *and NFL commissioner *Roger Goodell.

Currently in its' 25th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $467,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.

