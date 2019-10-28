TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Two for Trey: It came later than he probably would have liked, but defensive end Trey Flowers had his first game with multiple sacks as a Lion. He had two sacks, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. – Mike O'Hara

Pass heavy: The 10 longest plays for the Lions Sunday were all pass plays. In fact, the longest run on the day was 14 yards from rookie Ty Johnson, which means the Lions still don't have a run of 15-plus yards on the season. – Tim Twentyman