TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Deep shots: Quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown the most 20-plus-yard passes in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season (17). He's connected on eight of them for 220 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 93.1. This isn't the dink and dunk offense of last season. This offense likes to push the ball down the field. – Tim Twentyman

Punts, no returns: Sam Martin punted four times without giving the Chargers a return. One was a fair catch, and there was no return on the other three. Two of them were downed inside the 10 – at the 12-yard line and the three. Martin's gross and net average were the same – 44.0 yards. – Mike O'Hara