TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Sep 16, 2019 at 12:36 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

O-line gains: What a difference a week makes. Detroit gave up a league-high 22 quarterback pressures against Arizona Week 1. In Week 2, facing one of the best edge-rushing duos in the league in the Chargers' Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, Detroit allowed just six, which was the second fewest Sunday. – Tim Twentyman

Punt returns, lost yards: Penalties on punt returns continued to be a problem for the Lions early Sunday. A first-quarter punt return by Jamal Agnew to the Lions' 33 was put back 19 yards to the 14 because of a penalty. A second-quarter return by Danny Amendola to the Lions' 44 was taken back 30 yards to the 14 again by two penalties. Net loss: 49 yards – a yard short of half a football field – on two returns. – Mike O'Hara

Deep shots: Quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown the most 20-plus-yard passes in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season (17). He's connected on eight of them for 220 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 93.1. This isn't the dink and dunk offense of last season. This offense likes to push the ball down the field. – Tim Twentyman

Punts, no returns: Sam Martin punted four times without giving the Chargers a return. One was a fair catch, and there was no return on the other three. Two of them were downed inside the 10 – at the 12-yard line and the three. Martin's gross and net average were the same – 44.0 yards. – Mike O'Hara

Cause for concern: Going into the Lions' season, it seemed like the defensive line was going to be pretty good and the offense was going to run the football better. After two weeks, Detroit's defense ranks 20th against the run (124.5) and they have just one sack from a defensive lineman. Detroit ranks 15th in rushing (105), but they're averaging just 3.5 yards per rush, which ranks 24th. – Tim Twentyman

Johnson & Johnson: Kerryon Johnson is the lead back, but rookie sixth-round pick Ty Johnson took on a bigger role against the Chargers. Ty Johnson played eight snaps in Week 1 and had one carry for six yards. He had 13 snaps Sunday and had five carries for 30 yards, and two catches for six. – Mike O'Hara

Leading tackler: Rangy, second-year safety Tracy Walker leads the Lions with 19 tackles on the season after recording 10 Sunday vs. the Chargers. He's tied with Budda Baker (Cardinals) and Landon Collins (Redskins) for the NFL lead among safeties. – Tim Twentyman

