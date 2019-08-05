TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Play fake: Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been asked to run a lot more of Darrell Bevell's offense under center. In doing so, the play fake is a much bigger part of the passing game. Stafford had a terrific play fake early in a team drill that not only fooled me, but the Patriots' defense as well. It allowed wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. to get behind the defense on a deep crossing route. Stafford hit him with a perfect ball. – Tim Twentyman
Time lapse: It looked like the Lions might have been caught napping on a lunging sideline catch by Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry. He skidded on the turf for a few feet after the catch between two defenders. When nobody touched him, he got up and ran – but with the Lions in pursuit. – Mike O'Hara
Opportunity knocks: With linebackers Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones sitting out Monday's joint practice, converted safety turned linebacker Miles Killebrew got some run with the first-team defense. Killebrew is a year into the position switch, and Monday was a terrific opportunity to see where he fits in and what he does best against another opponent. Killebrew is a core special teamer, but he's trying to find a role on defense too. These opportunities are invaluable in that regard. – Tim Twentyman
Catching on: Running back C.J. Anderson described his running style as "nasty," and it looks like he'll add another dimension with a receiving style that could be called "slippery." He made one catch with a sharp cut to the right sideline and another down the middle. He looked quick and nimble on both. – Mike O'Hara
Bend but don't break: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led a two-minute drill late in practice. They had 1:45 left on the clock down by three, starting on their own 30-yard line. Brady and wide receiver Braxton Berrios connected on two big plays in the middle of the field. It took just four plays for the Patriots to enter the red zone. Things got tougher from there, however. Safety Tracy Walker and cornerback Rashaan Melvin made nice plays, and Brady overshot a couple receivers. Their drill ultimately stalled on the 7-yard line. – Tim Twentyman
Color change: No, fall hasn't come to Allen Park and brought a change in colors. But the uniforms are different with the Patriots in camp. When the Lions are alone, one unit wears white jerseys and the other wears blue. The Lions were in their blue home uniforms, and the visiting Patriots wore white. – Mike O'Hara