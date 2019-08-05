TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Opportunity knocks: With linebackers Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones sitting out Monday's joint practice, converted safety turned linebacker Miles Killebrew got some run with the first-team defense. Killebrew is a year into the position switch, and Monday was a terrific opportunity to see where he fits in and what he does best against another opponent. Killebrew is a core special teamer, but he's trying to find a role on defense too. These opportunities are invaluable in that regard. – Tim Twentyman