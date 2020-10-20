Shawn Griffith of Constantine High School named Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Shawn Griffith of Constantine High School the week five recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Griffith's Falcons won their 4th game of the season with a 43-28 victory over Kalamazoo United to claim a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference-Lakeshore Division. The victory gave Griffith his 130th career win at Constantine, surpassing former head coach Tim Baker for most wins in school history. Currently, Constantine is 4-1 and ranked #9 in Division 6.

Griffith is in his 34th season coaching high school football, his 29th season overall at Constantine, and 16th season as head coach. The Falcons have made the playoffs 15 out of 16 seasons under Griffith, who led them to the state finals in both 2011 and 2012. His career record is 130-48 (73%). On Friday, October 23, the Falcons host the 4-1 Coloma Comets in a SAC-Lakeshore Division battle.

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Shawn Griffith to inform him of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/hangout for this week's interview with Coach Griffith as well as interviews from past 2020 Detroit Lions Coach of the Week recipients.

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2020 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (MLive-Muskegon Chronicle).

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,500 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2020 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Matt Patricia and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.