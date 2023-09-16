Seahawks Roundup: Devon Witherspoon on track to make Seahawks debut Sunday

Sunday's contest will feature a Lions team looking to defeat the Seattle Seahawks and start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2017 in one of the most anticipated home openers Detroit has had in years.
Last time out: The Lions took down the defending Super Bowl champs last Thursday night. Although the Chiefs were missing defensive lineman Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce, a win at Arrowhead against quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no easy feat. The defense stepped up big, limiting Mahomes to only 226 yards and forcing a takeaway in the form of a Brian Branch pick-six. Offensively, quarterback Jared Goff took care of the ball extending his streak to 359 passing attempts without an interception, while the offensive line provided a late push that helped the Lions run the clock out.
The Seahawks fell to the Rams 30-13 in Week 1. Seattle struggled to defend the Los Angeles passing game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards and wasn't sacked once on 38 pass attempts. On the ground, the Seahawks held the Rams to under 100 yards but allowed three touchdowns. What is normally a lethal offense for Seattle was held to just 180 total net yards and was blanked in the second half.
Matchups: Sunday's game is a prime example for why Lions GM Brad Holmes acquired players like Cam Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Branch this offseason. They will be tasked with slowing down one of the top receiving rooms in the NFL. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both had over 1,000 yards in 2022 and went for 149 and 91 yards respectively in last year's matchup against the Lions. Seattle added talented rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the mix as well. This matchup will look a lot different than last year and should be a key indicator as to who comes away with the win.
In their last meeting: Seattle won last season in a 48-45 shootout at Ford Field. The result ended up serving as a tiebreaker which propelled the Seahawks into the playoffs over the Lions.
The overall series: The Seahawks are 11-5 when they face off against the Lions. Seattle has won four straight with Detroit last winning in 2012 at Ford Field.
Matchup odds: Detroit is given a 64.7% chance to win by ESPN Analytics.
