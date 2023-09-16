Seahawks Roundup: Devon Witherspoon on track to make Seahawks debut Sunday

Sep 16, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Sunday's contest will feature a Lions team looking to defeat the Seattle Seahawks and start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2017 in one of the most anticipated home openers Detroit has had in years.

Last time out: The Lions took down the defending Super Bowl champs last Thursday night. Although the Chiefs were missing defensive lineman Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce, a win at Arrowhead against quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no easy feat. The defense stepped up big, limiting Mahomes to only 226 yards and forcing a takeaway in the form of a Brian Branch pick-six. Offensively, quarterback Jared Goff took care of the ball extending his streak to 359 passing attempts without an interception, while the offensive line provided a late push that helped the Lions run the clock out.

The Seahawks fell to the Rams 30-13 in Week 1. Seattle struggled to defend the Los Angeles passing game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards and wasn't sacked once on 38 pass attempts. On the ground, the Seahawks held the Rams to under 100 yards but allowed three touchdowns. What is normally a lethal offense for Seattle was held to just 180 total net yards and was blanked in the second half.

Matchups: Sunday's game is a prime example for why Lions GM Brad Holmes acquired players like Cam Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Branch this offseason. They will be tasked with slowing down one of the top receiving rooms in the NFL. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both had over 1,000 yards in 2022 and went for 149 and 91 yards respectively in last year's matchup against the Lions. Seattle added talented rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the mix as well. This matchup will look a lot different than last year and should be a key indicator as to who comes away with the win.

In their last meeting: Seattle won last season in a 48-45 shootout at Ford Field. The result ended up serving as a tiebreaker which propelled the Seahawks into the playoffs over the Lions.

The overall series: The Seahawks are 11-5 when they face off against the Lions. Seattle has won four straight with Detroit last winning in 2012 at Ford Field.

Matchup odds: Detroit is given a 64.7% chance to win by ESPN Analytics.

Here are 5 Seahawks storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Pete Carroll: "This is a big matchup opportunity for us"

Head Coach Pete Carroll discusses the challenge they have trying to bounce back after Week 1's disappointment against a hot Lions team in a loud atmosphere at Ford Field ... WATCH

2. Devon Witherspoon on track to make Seahawks debut Sunday

Rookie corner and fifth overall pick Devon Witherspoon is hoping to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Lions ... READ MORE

3. Bobby Wagner gives Seahawks "exactly what we need" to kick off Week 2

The Seahawks are looking to move on from Week 1 and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner has played a big role in getting the team prepared and focused on Detroit ... READ MORE

4. Jason Peters kicks off 20th season; Stone Forsythe & Jake Curhan prepare to potentially start

Seattle lost both their tackles, Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross, in Week 1 so with Lucas now on IR and Cross being ruled out they've been busy making additions to try and shore things up ... READ MORE

5. Hawk Talk Podcast: Entering The Lion's Den

Nasser Kyobe and Michael Bumpus evaluate Week 1 performances, take a look back at last year's matchup and preview the Week 2 matchup between the Seahawks and Lions ... LISTEN

Meet the Opponent: Seattle Seahawks 

View photos of the starters for the Seattle Seahawks.

Head Coach Pete Carroll Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo
Head Coach Pete Carroll

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron

Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt

Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DK Metcalf Backed up by Cody Thompson
WR DK Metcalf

Backed up by Cody Thompson

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Charles Cross Backed up by Stone Forsythe
T Charles Cross

Backed up by Stone Forsythe

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Damien Lewis Backed up by Ben Brown
G Damien Lewis

Backed up by Ben Brown

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
C Evan Brown Backed up by Olu Oluwatimi
C Evan Brown

Backed up by Olu Oluwatimi

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Phil Haynes Backed up by Anthony Bradford
G Phil Haynes

Backed up by Anthony Bradford

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Abraham Lucas Backed up by Jake Curhan
T Abraham Lucas

Backed up by Jake Curhan

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Noah Fant Backed up by Colby Parkinson
TE Noah Fant

Backed up by Colby Parkinson

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Will Dissly
TE Will Dissly

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyler Lockett Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo
WR Tyler Lockett

Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Geno Smith Backed up by Drew Lock
QB Geno Smith

Backed up by Drew Lock

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Nick Bellore
FB Nick Bellore

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Kenneth Walker III Backed up by DeeJay Dallas and Zach Charbonnet
RB Kenneth Walker III

Backed up by DeeJay Dallas and Zach Charbonnet

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Uchenna Nwosu Backed up by Derick Hall
LB Uchenna Nwosu

Backed up by Derick Hall

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. Backed up by Myles Adams
DE Mario Edwards Jr.

Backed up by Myles Adams

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Jarran Reed Backed up by Cameron Young
NT Jarran Reed

Backed up by Cameron Young

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dre'Mont Jones Backed up by Mike Morris
DE Dre'Mont Jones

Backed up by Mike Morris

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Boye Mafe Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Tyreke Smith
LB Boye Mafe

Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Tyreke Smith

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Bobby Wagner Backed up by Nick Bellore
LB Bobby Wagner

Backed up by Nick Bellore

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jordyn Brooks Backed up by Devin Bush and Drake Thomas
LB Jordyn Brooks

Backed up by Devin Bush and Drake Thomas

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tre Brown Backed up by Devon Witherspoon and Kyu Kelly
CB Tre Brown

Backed up by Devon Witherspoon and Kyu Kelly

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tariq Woolen Backed up by Michael Jackson
CB Tariq Woolen

Backed up by Michael Jackson

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Julian Love Backed up by Jerrick Reed II and Jamal Adams
S Julian Love

Backed up by Jerrick Reed II and Jamal Adams

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Quandre Diggs Backed up by Coby Bryant
S Quandre Diggs

Backed up by Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Jason Myers
K Jason Myers

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Michael Dickson
P/H Michael Dickson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
PR/KR DeeJay Dallas Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tre Brown
PR/KR DeeJay Dallas

Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tre Brown

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Chris Stoll
LS Chris Stoll

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
