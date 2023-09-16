Seahawks Roundup: Devon Witherspoon on track to make Seahawks debut Sunday

Matchups: Sunday's game is a prime example for why Lions GM Brad Holmes acquired players like Cam Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Branch this offseason. They will be tasked with slowing down one of the top receiving rooms in the NFL. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both had over 1,000 yards in 2022 and went for 149 and 91 yards respectively in last year's matchup against the Lions. Seattle added talented rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the mix as well. This matchup will look a lot different than last year and should be a key indicator as to who comes away with the win.