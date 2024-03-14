Detroit Lions agree to contract extensions with EVP/General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that the club has agreed to contract extensions for Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell. Both agreed to multi-year extensions that will keep them with the team through the 2027 season.

"We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons," said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp. "They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."

Brad Holmes joined the Lions prior to the start of the 2021 season and has been credited with rebuilding the Lions roster through a vision for sustained success. Renowned for his ability to identify talent, Holmes has selected key foundational pieces for the Lions across the draft board, including Penei Sewell (2021, 7th overall), Alim McNeill (2021, 72nd overall), Amon-Ra St. Brown (2021, 112th overall), Aidan Hutchinson (2022, 2nd overall), Jameson Williams (2022, 12th overall), Kerby Joseph (2022, 97th overall), Jahmyr Gibbs (2023, 12th overall), Jack Campbell (2023, 18th overall), Sam LaPorta (2023, 34th overall) and Brian Branch (2023, 45th overall). Holmes, who has spent 20+ years as a football talent evaluator and leader, joined the Lions from the Los Angeles Rams where he climbed the ranks to Director of College Scouting over his 18 years with the club. He was named PFWA NFL Executive of the Year in 2023 for building the Lions roster that recorded a 12-5 record on their way to the 2023 NFC Championship game.

Dan Campbell joined the Lions six days after Holmes and has partnered with the GM to create a winning program in Detroit. In his first full-time head coaching stint, Campbell has compiled a 24-26-1 record in Detroit. The former NFL tight end has led a significant turnaround in Detroit, from a 3-13-1 record in his first season to a 12-5 record in 2023. Campbell led the Lions to their first NFC North Division title in 2023 as well as their first NFL playoff victory in 32 years. The Lions' appearance in the 2023 NFC Championship game was the team's first since 1991. Campbell was named an Associated Press Coach of the Year Finalist in 2023 based on the team's performance.

The club also announced that they have agreed to a multi-year extension with Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson Chris Spielman.

Chris Spielman, one of the most decorated players in Lions franchise history, was drafted by the team in 1988 (29th overall). In eight seasons as a linebacker, Spielman set the franchise record for tackles (1,138), a record that he still holds today. Spielman rejoined the organization in 2021 as a Special Assistant to Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp and President/CEO Rod Wood. In his current role, Spielman helps across the organization and has been an integral part of re-establishing a culture that he embodied on the field for the Lions.