RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

The Lions and Vikings battled back and forth Sunday until Minnesota was finally able to extend the lead enough in the fourth quarter to come away with a 37-35 victory.

There were seven lead changes until Minnesota put back-to-back scores on the board in the third quarter on an Alexander Mattison 2-yard touchdown run followed by a 23-yard Dan Bailey field goal following a Matthew Stafford interception. That gave Minnesota an eight-point lead. Up until that point, the Lions and Vikings had traded scores.

Trailing 37-29 late in the fourth quarter, rookie running back D’Andre Swift ran for a 2-yard touchdown to trim the Minnesota lead to 37-35 with a little more than four minutes left in the game. The Lions failed to convert the two-point try.

The Vikings took that 37-29 lead on a Kirk Cousins 1-yard quarterback sneak, which came two plays after Lions safety Tracy Walker was called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty on a 4th and 1 sack.

Leading 37-35, Minnesota marched down into Detroit territory – converting a 4th and 1 along the way – and ran the rest of the clock out inside the Lions' 10-yard line with a few Cousins kneel downs.