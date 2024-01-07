RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

QB Comparison: Goff completed 23 of his 32 passes on the afternoon for 320 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 124.5 passer rating.

Mullens was 30-of-44 passing for 396 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and a 92.6 rating. He also had one first-down run on six yards.

Big moment: Trailing by 10 points with just over three minutes remaining in the game, the Vikings were moving the football at the Detroit 26-yard line facing a 3rd & 10. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn sent the house. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu hit Mullens right as he threw it and Sutton was there at the 14-yard line to pick it off and preserve Detroit's 10-point lead late.

Key stat: The Vikings didn't record their first third-down conversion until six minutes and 38 seconds left in fourth quarter. They finished 2-of-13 on third down. Detroit wasn't much better at just 1-for-9 on third down.

Injury report: Late in the second quarter, LaPorta caught a 5-yard pass on a 3rd & 4 play but as Josh Metellus tried to bring him down, LaPorta's left knee bent back awkwardly. LaPorta grabbed at the knee before he hit the ground. He laid on the field for a bit while trainers looked at him and then slowly walked off the field and into the injury tent. A cart came to take him to the locker room. The Lions initially ruled LaPorta questionable to return with a knee injury but later ruled him out.