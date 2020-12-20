RECAP: Lions at Titans

The Detroit Lions knew they had their hands full this week trying to contain running back Derrick Henry and the explosive Tennessee Titans' offense.

Henry imposed his will on a Detroit defense ranked 29th in the NFL stopping the run coming into Sunday. He racked up 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was nearly flawless, as the two helped propel Tennessee to a 46-25 victory.

The Titans rushed for 195 yards as a team in the contest. It's the third time this season the Lions have allowed an opponent to rush for 195-plus yards in a game. It's also the fourth time Detroit's allowed an opponent to score at least 40 points in a contest.

Tennessee scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to build a lead they'd maintain throughout the game.

The Lions had a couple nice performances in the loss, particularly from veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and rookie running back D’Andre Swift.