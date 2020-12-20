RECAP: Lions at Titans

Dec 20, 2020 at 04:31 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions knew they had their hands full this week trying to contain running back Derrick Henry and the explosive Tennessee Titans' offense.

Henry imposed his will on a Detroit defense ranked 29th in the NFL stopping the run coming into Sunday. He racked up 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was nearly flawless, as the two helped propel Tennessee to a 46-25 victory.

The Titans rushed for 195 yards as a team in the contest. It's the third time this season the Lions have allowed an opponent to rush for 195-plus yards in a game. It's also the fourth time Detroit's allowed an opponent to score at least 40 points in a contest.

Tennessee scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to build a lead they'd maintain throughout the game.

The Lions had a couple nice performances in the loss, particularly from veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and rookie running back D’Andre Swift.

Jones caught 10 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. Swift rushed for 67 yards with a couple touchdowns and caught four passes. Swift did lose a fumble trying to jump over the offensive line and into the end zone at the Titans' 1-yard line in the second half.

Lions at Titans Week 15 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Tennessee Titans Week 15 game in Nashville on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) warms. Up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) warms. Up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 43

Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27), and Detroit Lions corner back Alex Myres (43) take the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27), and Detroit Lions corner back Alex Myres (43) take the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) take the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) take the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) records his first career reception during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) records his first career reception during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 43

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) and Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) and Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 43

Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) records a safety during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) records a safety during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrates after a safety during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrates after a safety during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48), Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 43

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48), Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 43

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

QB comparison: Matthew Stafford, who started despite suffering a painful rib injury last week, completed 22-of-32 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and a 102.6 passer rating before leaving the game in the fourth quarter.

Chase Daniel replaced him and went 5-of-6 passing for 55 yards with an interception.

Tannehill was spectacular in this one. He completed 21-of-27 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. He finished with a 145.8 passer rating. Tannehill also rushed for two touchdowns, giving him five total touchdowns for the game.

Promising trend: After shaking off the rust last week in Green Bay after missing his previous three games, Swift was back to his productive self with 67 rushing yards and adding four receptions for 15 yards.

He was quick and elusive, and looked to be the same player we saw in Washington Week 10, when he made his last start.

Worrisome trend: Detroit's struggled to stop the run all year long and it continued again Sunday.

Sunday marked the 10th time this season the Lions' defense has allowed at least 100 yards rushing to an opponent. It's the fifth time they've allowed at least 149 rushing yards in a game.

When the new general manager and head coach sit down this offseason and begin to evaluate the roster on defense, one of the biggest adjustments has to be the way that unit defends the run from both a scheme and personnel standpoint.

Key stat: The Lions turned the ball over three times. Swift had a fumble, tight end T.J. Hockenson also lost a fumble, and Daniel threw an interception in the final two minutes trying to lead a comeback. Tennessee won the turnover battle 3-0 in this one.

Injury report: Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai just came off IR (foot) Saturday and unfortunately left Sunday's game with a concussion. He did not return.

Already short at cornerback coming in, the Lions lost cornerback Mike Ford to a foot injury.

Next week: vs. Tampa Bay (9-5)

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Bevell talks fake punt attempt

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 46-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Titans' offense too much for Lions

Four downs following the Lions' 46-25 loss to the Titans includes defensive struggles, Stafford shows up, 3rd & manageable and Okwara making plays.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Titans

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Titans matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Titans

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Titans matchup.
news

Lions interview Louis Riddick for GM position

The Detroit Lions completed a general manager interview with Louis Riddick.
news

NOTEBOOK: Peterson has high praise for Titans' Derrick Henry

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including mutual respect between two opposing running backs, Mohamed Sanu's impact and more.
news

Swift looking to finish season strong after shaking off rust

After missing some time due to concussion symptoms and an illness, rookie running back D'Andre Swift is looking to finish the season strong after shaking off the rust.
news

NOTEBOOK: Ragnow resting vocal cords after suffering throat injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Frank Ragnow's throat injury, where the Lions stand at quarterback and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Stafford resting up, not counting himself out

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Matthew Stafford's status, preparing for the Titans and more.
news

Week 15 opponent: What the Titans are saying

Find out what the Tennessee Titans are saying as they prepare for their Week 15 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

TWENTYMAN: Lions need all hands on deck to slow down Derrick Henry

It has to be all hands on deck this week for the Detroit Lions' defense in trying to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry Sunday in Tennessee.

Advertising