RECAP: Lions at Colts

Backup QB battle: Blough started and played the first half with mixed results. He led three scoring drives out of his five drives, including a touchdown drive on the final possession of the half with a 5-yard scoring strike to Kennedy as the second-quarter clock expired.

Blough finished 16-of-22 passing for 76 yards with a touchdown, one interception and passer rating of 73.3. He also rushed for 18 yards on three attempts with a couple first downs, and was sacked once. His interception in the second quarter was a bad decision throwing into a crowd as the ball was deflected and picked off. It led to a Colts field goal.

Boyle started the second half and led a scoring drive on his first possession, capped off with a 10-yard scoring strike to Kennedy. The Lions went three and out and punted on their next two possessions, but Boyle led a nice 18-play, 85-yard drive on his fourth possession of the game that resulted in a go-ahead 2-yard touchdown run by Igwebuike with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Boyle finished 12-of-15 passing for 99 yards with a touchdown and no picks for 116.4 rating. He also had a 9-yard rush for a first down on third down in that long scoring drive.