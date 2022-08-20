RECAP: Lions at Colts

Aug 20, 2022 at 04:17 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What happened: With the vast majority of the starters for both the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts sitting out Saturday afternoon for Week 2 of the preseason, it was a chance for backups to solidify roles, and for players on the roster bubble to make a good impression on coaches.

After catching eight passes for 104 yards to lead the NFL in receiving after Week 1 of the preseason, Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy backed that performance up by grabbing two touchdown passes against the Colts to help lead the Lions to a 27-26 victory. He caught a 5-yard touchdown over a defender from quarterback David Blough to end the first half. His second was a leaping 10-yard grab in the back of the end zone from quarterback Tim Boyle on Detroit's first possession of the second half.

Kennedy also ended the game by catching the Colts' onside kick attempt in the final seconds. He finished with five receptions for 24 yards and those two scores.

The backups for both teams went back and forth all contest matching score for score until Boyle led a late scoring drive capped off by a Godwin Igwebuike touchdown run to give the Lions a 27-20 lead.

Indianapolis scored a late touchdown with 38 seconds left to trim the lead to 27-26. Colts head coach Frank Reich decided to go for the win with a two-point conversion attempt, but Jack Coan's pass fell incomplete and the Lions won after Kennedy recovered the onside kick and Boyle took a knee.

The Lions did a nice job running the football, racking up 174 yards to the Colts' 30. Indianapolis had the edge through the air, 261 yards to Detroit's 158.

Backup QB battle: Blough started and played the first half with mixed results. He led three scoring drives out of his five drives, including a touchdown drive on the final possession of the half with a 5-yard scoring strike to Kennedy as the second-quarter clock expired.

Blough finished 16-of-22 passing for 76 yards with a touchdown, one interception and passer rating of 73.3. He also rushed for 18 yards on three attempts with a couple first downs, and was sacked once. His interception in the second quarter was a bad decision throwing into a crowd as the ball was deflected and picked off. It led to a Colts field goal.

Boyle started the second half and led a scoring drive on his first possession, capped off with a 10-yard scoring strike to Kennedy. The Lions went three and out and punted on their next two possessions, but Boyle led a nice 18-play, 85-yard drive on his fourth possession of the game that resulted in a go-ahead 2-yard touchdown run by Igwebuike with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Boyle finished 12-of-15 passing for 99 yards with a touchdown and no picks for 116.4 rating. He also had a 9-yard rush for a first down on third down in that long scoring drive.

Lions at Colts Preseason Week 2 photos

View photos from the Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions Preseason Week 2 game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Indianapolis, IN.

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
1 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
2 / 82

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
3 / 82

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
4 / 82

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
5 / 82

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
6 / 82

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (29) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
7 / 82

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (29) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Bruce Hector (92) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
8 / 82

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Bruce Hector (92) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
9 / 82

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
10 / 82

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
11 / 82

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
12 / 82

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
13 / 82

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
14 / 82

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
15 / 82

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
16 / 82

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5)7 during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
17 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5)7 during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
18 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
19 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
20 / 82

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
21 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), and Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
22 / 82

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), and Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
23 / 82

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
24 / 82

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
25 / 82

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander returns a kick during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
26 / 82

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander returns a kick during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
27 / 82

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) returns a kick during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
28 / 82

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) returns a kick during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
29 / 82

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
30 / 82

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
31 / 82

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
32 / 82

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
33 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
34 / 82

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
35 / 82

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
36 / 82

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
37 / 82

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
38 / 82

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
39 / 82

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Bruce Hector (92) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
40 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Bruce Hector (92) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (29), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
41 / 82

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (29), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
42 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
43 / 82

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
44 / 82

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
45 / 82

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
46 / 82

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
47 / 82

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
48 / 82

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
49 / 82

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
50 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) celebrates during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
51 / 82

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) celebrates during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
52 / 82

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
53 / 82

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
54 / 82

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
55 / 82

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
56 / 82

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
57 / 82

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
58 / 82

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
59 / 82

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
60 / 82

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
61 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
62 / 82

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
63 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
64 / 82

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jashon Cornell (96) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
65 / 82

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jashon Cornell (96) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
66 / 82

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
67 / 82

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
68 / 82

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
69 / 82

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) celebrates after a sack during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
70 / 82

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) celebrates after a sack during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
71 / 82

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Bruce Hector (92) celebrate during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
72 / 82

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Bruce Hector (92) celebrate during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
73 / 82

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
74 / 82

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
75 / 82

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
76 / 82

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
77 / 82

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
78 / 82

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
79 / 82

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
80 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) after a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
81 / 82

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) after a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) after a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
82 / 82

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) after a NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5 players who impressed:

  • WR Tom Kennedy – No need for further analysis here, Kennedy lets his numbers do all the talking. All he does is make plays when given the opportunity.
  • DL Austin Bryant – Bryant's had a great camp and is taking advantage of more opportunity to play with the Okwara brothers rehabbing injuries. Bryant had a sack, tackle for loss and four tackles Saturday afternoon. He also helped steer a sack teammate John Cominsky's way.
  • RB Justin Jackson – Fighting for one of the last running backs spots on the roster, Jackson had a nice game rushing for 54 yards on seven carries (7.7 average), with a long of 21 yards.
  • WR Maurice Alexander – He had four returns for a total of 152 yards, averaging 38 yards per return, with a long of 61 yards. He also caught three passes for 18 yards.
  • DL John Cominsky – The veteran pass rusher notched a sack, tackle for loss, quarterback hit and led the team with six tackles.

Injury report: Defensive lineman Eric Banks limped off the field late in the second quarter and did not return. He was spotted heading to the locker room before the end of the first half. He had a sack, tackle for loss and two tackles before the undisclosed injury.

Next up: at Pittsburgh, Aug. 28, 4:30 p.m.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Kennedy continues his impressive preseason with 2 TDs vs. Colts

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 27-26 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Colts

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Colts preseason matchup.

news

Camp Notes: Hutchinson feels ready for regular season

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 16 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Colts joint practice Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Camp Notes: Swift talks relationship with Duce Staley, goals for 2022 season

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 15 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Colts joint practice Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from Hard Knocks Episode 2

Catch up on all the action from the second episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.

news

5 things to watch: Lions-Colts joint practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch when the Detroit Lions head to Indianapolis for two joint practice sessions with the Colts.

news

Camp Notes: Rookie Chase Lucas finds redemption with INT in practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 14 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 14 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who stood out in Lions' first preseason game

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five players who stood out in the Detroit Lions' first preseason game of the year.

Advertising