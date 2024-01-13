Rams Roundup: Stafford ready to experience whatever reception awaits him in Detroit

The Detroit Lions' long-awaited home playoff game will come to fruition in a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Last time out: Detroit closed out the regular season with a 30-20 win over Minnesota. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a monster seven-catch, 144-yard performance. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions leaned on Goff in a game where they managed just 70 yards on the ground.
The Vikings nearly hit 500 yards of total offense but failed to turn it into points. The Lions found success getting to the quarterback, as they recorded four sacks and 15 quarterback hits. Minnesota was held to just two of 13 on third down and failed to convert their one opportunity in the red zone. Late interceptions from Cam Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson sealed the Lions' win.
With a playoff spot already secured, the Rams and their opponent (49ers) each sat many of their starters. The Rams ended up winning a narrow 21-20 contest. Filling in for quarterback Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another. Wentz utilized his legs often, finishing as the team's leading rusher with 56 yards on 17 attempts.
Defensive halftime adjustments resulted in a second-half shutout for Los Angeles. A Desjuan Johnson forced fumble and Byron Young recovery ended any comeback attempt from San Francisco.
Comparison: For the sixth time this season the Lions will be featured in primetime. Detroit is 4-1 in their previous night games with their only loss at Dallas in the controversial two-point conversion game. Los Angeles has only been featured twice in primetime, and are 1-1.
Matchups: Sunday night's game has all the potential for a shootout. The Rams hold the eighth ranked scoring offense and seventh ranked total offense in the league. They find themselves up against a Detroit defense ranked 23rd in points allowed per game and 19th in total defense. Meanwhile, Detroit's offense, which is fifth in scoring and third in total offense, takes on a Los Angeles defense ranked 19th in points allowed and 20th in total defense.
In their last meeting: Goff's return to Los Angeles ended in a 28-19 defeat. That 2021 Rams team went on to win the Super Bowl.
The overall series: Los Angeles holds a 45-41-1 edge over the Lions. Since the franchise moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles, the two teams have met just three times with the Rams taking two of those contests.
Matchup odds: ESPN Analytics favors Detroit with a 53.9 percent chance to win.
Here are 5 Rams storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
