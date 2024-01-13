Rams Roundup: Stafford ready to experience whatever reception awaits him in Detroit

The Detroit Lions' long-awaited home playoff game will come to fruition in a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Last time out: Detroit closed out the regular season with a 30-20 win over Minnesota. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a monster seven-catch, 144-yard performance. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions leaned on Goff in a game where they managed just 70 yards on the ground.

The Vikings nearly hit 500 yards of total offense but failed to turn it into points. The Lions found success getting to the quarterback, as they recorded four sacks and 15 quarterback hits. Minnesota was held to just two of 13 on third down and failed to convert their one opportunity in the red zone. Late interceptions from Cam Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson sealed the Lions' win.

With a playoff spot already secured, the Rams and their opponent (49ers) each sat many of their starters. The Rams ended up winning a narrow 21-20 contest. Filling in for quarterback Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another. Wentz utilized his legs often, finishing as the team's leading rusher with 56 yards on 17 attempts.

Defensive halftime adjustments resulted in a second-half shutout for Los Angeles. A Desjuan Johnson forced fumble and Byron Young recovery ended any comeback attempt from San Francisco.

Comparison: For the sixth time this season the Lions will be featured in primetime. Detroit is 4-1 in their previous night games with their only loss at Dallas in the controversial two-point conversion game. Los Angeles has only been featured twice in primetime, and are 1-1.

Matchups: Sunday night's game has all the potential for a shootout. The Rams hold the eighth ranked scoring offense and seventh ranked total offense in the league. They find themselves up against a Detroit defense ranked 23rd in points allowed per game and 19th in total defense. Meanwhile, Detroit's offense, which is fifth in scoring and third in total offense, takes on a Los Angeles defense ranked 19th in points allowed and 20th in total defense.

In their last meeting: Goff's return to Los Angeles ended in a 28-19 defeat. That 2021 Rams team went on to win the Super Bowl.

The overall series: Los Angeles holds a 45-41-1 edge over the Lions. Since the franchise moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles, the two teams have met just three times with the Rams taking two of those contests.

Matchup odds: ESPN Analytics favors Detroit with a 53.9 percent chance to win.

Here are 5 Rams storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Matthew Stafford ready to experience whatever reception awaits him in Detroit

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford opens up about returning to Detroit for the first time since being traded in 2021 … READ MORE

2. Sean McVay on Matthew Stafford facing Lions in Detroit, approach with players going through playoff run for first time

Head coach Sean McVay speaks with the media on Stafford's return to Detroit, his past relationship with Goff, and the challenging environment Ford Field presents ... WATCH

3. Playoff opener chance to return home to Detroit for Rams' Alaric Jackson and Desjuan Johnson

For offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and defensive end Desjuan Johnson Sunday's game is a homecoming ... READ MORE

4. Aaron Donald on relationship with Lions QB Jared Goff, impressions of Detroit's OL

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald talks with media about facing former teammate Jared Goff and shares his thoughts on the Lions' offensive line ... WATCH

5. Cooper Kupp on Jared Goff's time with Lions, preparing for loud environment at Ford Field

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp discusses what he's seen from Lions' Jared Goff, how he's feeling after sitting out Week 18, and the mentality of the team going into the playoffs ... WATCH

Meet the Opponent: Los Angeles Rams

View photos of the starters for the Los Angeles Rams.

Head Coach: Sean McVay Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris Special Teams Coordinator: Chase Blackburn (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
1 / 30

Head Coach: Sean McVay

Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur

Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris

Special Teams Coordinator: Chase Blackburn

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Puka Nacua Backed up by Ben Skowronek (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
2 / 30

WR Puka Nacua

Backed up by Ben Skowronek

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*TE Tyler Higbee * Backed up by Brycen Hopkins and Davis Allen (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
3 / 30

TE Tyler Higbee

Backed up by Brycen Hopkins and Davis Allen

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Alaric Jackson  Backed up by Joe Noteboom (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
4 / 30

T Alaric Jackson 

Backed up by Joe Noteboom

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Steve Avila Backed up by Tremayne Anchrum Jr.  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
5 / 30

G Steve Avila

Backed up by Tremayne Anchrum Jr. 

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Brian Allen (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 30

C Brian Allen

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*C Coleman Shelton * (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
7 / 30

C Coleman Shelton

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Kevin Dotson Backed up by Joe Noteboom (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
8 / 30

G Kevin Dotson

Backed up by Joe Noteboom

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*T Rob Havenstein * Backed up by Warren McClendon Jr.  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
9 / 30

T Rob Havenstein

Backed up by Warren McClendon Jr. 

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Cooper Kupp * Backed up by Demarcus Robinson (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
10 / 30

WR Cooper Kupp

Backed up by Demarcus Robinson

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tutu Atwell Backed up by Austin Trammell (AP Photo/Matt York)
11 / 30

WR Tutu Atwell

Backed up by Austin Trammell

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Matthew Stafford Backed up by Carson Wentz (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
12 / 30

QB Matthew Stafford

Backed up by Carson Wentz

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*RB Kyren Williams * Backed up by Royce Freeman, Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
13 / 30

RB Kyren Williams

Backed up by Royce Freeman, Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jonah Williams (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
14 / 30

DE Jonah Williams

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT Kobie Turner (AP Photo/Matt York)
15 / 30

NT Kobie Turner

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT Bobby Brown III  (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
16 / 30

NT Bobby Brown III 

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Aaron Donald  Backed up by Larrell Murchison and Desjuan Johnson (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
17 / 30

DT Aaron Donald 

Backed up by Larrell Murchison and Desjuan Johnson

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Michael Hoecht Backed up by Ochaun Mathis (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
18 / 30

OLB Michael Hoecht

Backed up by Ochaun Mathis

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Byron Young Backed up by Nick Hampton and Keir Thomas (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
19 / 30

OLB Byron Young

Backed up by Nick Hampton and Keir Thomas

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Ernest Jones IV Backed up by Troy Reeder (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
20 / 30

ILB Ernest Jones IV

Backed up by Troy Reeder

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*ILB Christian Rozeboom * Backed up by Jacob Hummel (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
21 / 30

ILB Christian Rozeboom

Backed up by Jacob Hummel

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Cobie Durant  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
22 / 30

CB Cobie Durant 

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Derion Kendrick  Backed up by Tre Tomlinson (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
23 / 30

CB Derion Kendrick 

Backed up by Tre Tomlinson

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Ahkello Witherspoon  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
24 / 30

CB Ahkello Witherspoon 

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jordan Fuller Backed up by Quentin Lake and Jason Taylor II (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
25 / 30

S Jordan Fuller

Backed up by Quentin Lake and Jason Taylor II

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*S John Johnson III * Backed up by Russ Yeast (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
26 / 30

S John Johnson III

Backed up by Russ Yeast

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 Ben Liebenberg
P/H Ethan Evans  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
27 / 30

P/H Ethan Evans 

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*K Brett Maher * (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
28 / 30

K Brett Maher

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Carson Tinker  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
29 / 30

LS Carson Tinker 

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Austin Trammell Backed up by Tutu Atwell and Cooper Kupp (Ben Liebenberg/AP)
30 / 30

PR/KR Austin Trammell

Backed up by Tutu Atwell and Cooper Kupp

(Ben Liebenberg/AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
