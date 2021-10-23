Rams roundup: Stafford grateful for time with Lions, but focused on helping Los Angeles win

The Detroit Lions (0-6) are headed to Los Angeles for a Week 7 matchup at SoFi stadium vs. the Rams (5-1).
Coming off another tough loss against the Cincinnati Bengals (34-11), the Lions need to step it up to get a win this week. Quarterback Jared Goff said he still has a chip on his shoulder facing his former team, but come game time, it's just another football game.
Both Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Goff have a lot of respect for their old organizations, but are ready for the challenge come kickoff at 4:05 PM EDT.
The Rams are coming off a big win against the New York Giants (38-11) and are looking to continue their winning streak.
Catch up on all the Rams news leading into this contest with these 5 storylines to watch:
