Players granted eligibility for 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL season is in the books, and the focus now for all 32 teams is the offseason.
Next up for the league is the NFL Scouting Combine later this month, followed by free agency in March and the 2020 NFL Draft in April. The NFL granted special eligibility for 99 players, as well as 16 payers who fulfilled their degree requirements with college eligibility remaining for the draft. This year's NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
The following 16 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
1. Benjamin, Eno (RB) Arizona State
2. Betiku, Oluwole (DE) Illinois
3. Cushenberry, Lloyd (C) Louisiana State
4. Davis, Quartney (WR) Texas A&M
5. Gilman, Alohi (DB) Notre Dame
6. Hennessy, Matt (C) Temple
7. Holmes, Darnay (DB) UCLA
8. Ismael, Keith (C) San Diego State
9. Johnson, Jaylon (DB) Utah
10. Jones, Tony (RB) Notre Dame
11. Lewis, Terrell (LB) Alabama
12. Love, Jordan (QB) Utah State
13. Lumor, Elorm (DE) Rutgers
14. Miller, Houston (DE) Texas Tech
15. Murray, Kenneth (LB) Oklahoma
16. Simmons, Isaiah (LB) Clemson
Each of the 99 players listed below have met the league's three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 17 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection.
The players granted special eligibility for the 2020 NFL Draft:
1. Ahmed, Salvon (RB) Washington
2. Akers, Cam (RB) Florida State
3. Arnold, Grayland (DB) Baylor
4. Asiasi, Devin (TE) UCLA
5. Bandy, Trajan (DB) Miami (Fla.)
6. Becton, Mekhi (T) Louisville
7. Biadasz, Tyler (C) Wisconsin
8. Blacklock, Ross (DT) Texas Christian
9. Bowden, Lynn (WR) Kentucky
10. Brown, Marcus (DE) Missouri Western
11. Bryant, Hunter (TE) Washington
12. Cephus, Quintez (WR) Wisconsin
13. Chaisson, K'Lavon (LB) Louisiana State
14. Charles, Saahdiq (T) Louisiana State
15. Cleveland, Ezra (T) Boise State
16. Coe, Nick (DE) Auburn
17. Colon-Castillo, Trystan (C) Missouri
18. Coulter, Isaiah (WR) Rhode Island
19. Curl, Kamren (DB) Arkansas
20. Dallas, DeeJay (RB) Miami (Fla.)
21. Dantzler, Cameron (DB) Mississippi State
22. Davis, Gabriel (WR) Central Florida
23. Davis, Kyle (WR) Florida Atlantic
24. Delpit, Grant (DB) Louisiana State
25. Dillon, AJ (RB) Boston College
26. Dobbins, J.K. (RB) Ohio State
27. Eason, Jacob (QB) Washington
28. Edwards-Helaire, Clyde (RB) Louisiana State
29. Elliott, Jordan (DT) Missouri
30. Epenesa, A.J. (DE) Iowa
31. Evans, Darrynton (RB) Appalachian State
32. Fromm, Jake (QB) Georgia
33. Garvin, Jonathan (DE) Miami (Fla.)
34. Gay, Willie (LB) Mississippi State
35. Gross-Matos, Yetur (DE) Penn State
36. Guerriero, Pete (RB) Monmouth, N.J.
37. Guidry, Javelin (DB) Utah
38. Hamler, K.J. (WR) Penn State
39. Hand, Harrison (DB) Temple
40. Henderson, C.J. (DB) Florida
41. Higgins, Tee (WR) Clemson
42. Hodgins, Isaiah (WR) Oregon State
43. Igbinoghene, Noah (DB) Auburn
44. Jackson, Austin (T) Southern California
45. Jackson, Trishton (WR) Syracuse
46. Jefferson, Justin (WR) Louisiana State
47. Jeudy, Jerry (WR) Alabama
48. Keene, Dalton (TE) Virginia Tech
49. Kindley, Solomon (G) Georgia
50. Kmet, Cole (TE) Notre Dame
51. Lamb, CeeDee (WR) Oklahoma
52. Leake, Javon (RB) Maryland
53. Lynch, James (DT) Baylor
54. Madubuike, Justin (DT) Texas A&M
55. McDonald, Cole (QB) Hawaii
56. McFarland, Anthony (RB) Maryland
57. McKinney, Xavier (DB) Alabama
58. Moss, Thaddeus (TE) Louisiana State
59. Muti, Netane (T) Fresno State
60. Newman, Tomas (DB) Virginia-Lynchburg
61. Okudah, Jeff (DB) Ohio State
62. Okwuegbunam, Albert (TE) Missouri
63. Parkinson, Colby (TE) Stanford
64. Peoples-Jones, Donovan (WR) Michigan
65. Phillips, Jacob (LB) Louisiana State
66. Pierre, James (DB) Florida Atlantic
67. Queen, Patrick (LB) Louisiana State
68. Reagor, Jalen (WR) Texas Christian
69. Renfro, Debione (DB) Texas A&M
70. Robertson, Amik (DB) Louisiana Tech
71. Robinson, Kenny (DB) West Virginia
72. Rogers, Kendrick (WR) Texas A&M
73. Ruggs, Henry (WR) Alabama
74. Ruiz, Cesar (C) Michigan
75. Salomon, Darnell (WR) South Florida
76. Samuels, Stanford (DB) Florida State
77. Scott, Josiah (DB) Michigan State
78. Shenault, Laviska (WR) Colorado
79. Siposs, Arryn (P) Auburn
80. Stone, Geno (DB) Iowa
81. Swift, D'Andre (RB) Georgia
82. Tagovailoa, Tua (QB) Alabama
83. Taylor, Jonathan (RB) Wisconsin
84. Taylor, Tabyus (RB) Virginia Union
85. Terrell, A.J. (DB) Clemson
86. Thomas, Andrew (T) Georgia
87. Thomas, Jeff (WR) Miami (Fla.)
88. Turk, Michael (P) Arizona State
89. Warren, Michael (RB) Cincinnati
90. Watkins, Quez (WR) Southern Mississippi
91. Weaver, Curtis (DE) Boise State
92. White, Cody (WR) Michigan State
93. Wills, Jedrick (T) Alabama
94. Wilson, Isaiah (T) Georgia
95. Winfield, Antoine (DB) Minnesota
96. Wirfs, Tristan (T) Iowa
97. Woodward, David (LB) Utah State
98. Young, Chase (DE) Ohio State
99. Young, Toren (RB) Iowa
The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:
1. McClease, Deshawn (RB) Virginia Tech
2. Strickland, Carlos (WR) Texas-San Antonio
3. Taylor, J.J. (RB) Arizona
4. Williams, Ty'Son (RB) Brigham Young
5. Uche, Josh (LB) Michigan
The number of players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:
2011: 56
2012: 65
2013: 73
2014: 98
2015: 74
2016: 96
2017: 95
2018: 106
2019: 103
2020: 99