Patricia: Davis & Ragnow injuries not season ending

The Detroit Lions got some good news Saturday as center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Jarrad Davis avoided season-ending injury in Friday night's preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
"These injuries are not season ending," Patricia confirmed in a conference call with reporters Saturday afternoon. "They'll be healing day by day. We're still evaluating where they'll be at. The one great thing about these two guys is they have tremendous work ethic and we know they're going to be working as hard as they can to get back as soon as possible."
Patricia said he's not putting a timetable on either players return, but confirmed that placing either player on IR, even with the designation to return, was not necessary at this point.
That's certainly terrific news for the Lions as Davis and Ragnow are core players for them.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Preseason Week 3 game at Ford Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit.
Ragnow played every snap but one at left guard as a rookie, and was moved to his more natural center position this year to help anchor the middle of the offensive line.
He was injured on a second-and-goal play in the second quarter, when he was rolled up on by a Bills defender attempting to pull left on a running play. He was helped off the field and went right to the locker room.
Davis suffered a right leg injury on the second snap of the game. He was helped off the field, putting no weight on his right leg, and was eventually carted off to the locker room.
"Every injury and every person is different," Patricia said. "And like I said, the great thing about these two guys is they're going to be out there trying to get back as soon as they can."
Neither player will play next week in the preseason finale in Cleveland, and we'll just see where their progress is at when the Lions begin the regular season in Arizona Sept. 8.