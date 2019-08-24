Patricia: Davis & Ragnow injuries not season ending

Ragnow played every snap but one at left guard as a rookie, and was moved to his more natural center position this year to help anchor the middle of the offensive line.

He was injured on a second-and-goal play in the second quarter, when he was rolled up on by a Bills defender attempting to pull left on a running play. He was helped off the field and went right to the locker room.

Davis suffered a right leg injury on the second snap of the game. He was helped off the field, putting no weight on his right leg, and was eventually carted off to the locker room.

"Every injury and every person is different," Patricia said. "And like I said, the great thing about these two guys is they're going to be out there trying to get back as soon as they can."