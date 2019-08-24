Patricia: Davis & Ragnow injuries not season ending

Aug 24, 2019 at 05:02 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions got some good news Saturday as center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Jarrad Davis avoided season-ending injury in Friday night's preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"These injuries are not season ending," Patricia confirmed in a conference call with reporters Saturday afternoon. "They'll be healing day by day. We're still evaluating where they'll be at. The one great thing about these two guys is they have tremendous work ethic and we know they're going to be working as hard as they can to get back as soon as possible."

Patricia said he's not putting a timetable on either players return, but confirmed that placing either player on IR, even with the designation to return, was not necessary at this point.

That's certainly terrific news for the Lions as Davis and Ragnow are core players for them.

Lions vs. Bills Preseason Week 3 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Preseason Week 3 game at Ford Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit.

Marvin Jones Jr. before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 109

Marvin Jones Jr. before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Danny Amendola smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 109

Danny Amendola smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 109

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 109

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive backs before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive backs before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) in the tunnel for introductions before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) in the tunnel for introductions before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions flag crew in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 109

Detroit Lions flag crew in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions captains Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48), Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 109

Detroit Lions captains Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48), Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) points out a defender during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) points out a defender during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 109

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) makes a tackle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) makes a tackle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) on punt coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) on punt coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 109

Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 109

Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates a pass breakup with a finger wag during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates a pass breakup with a finger wag during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 109

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 109

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 109

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 109

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 109

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 109

Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 109

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
46 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
47 / 109

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
48 / 109

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
49 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
50 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
51 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
52 / 109

Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
53 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
54 / 109

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 109

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
61 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
63 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) and Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
64 / 109

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) and Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
66 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
67 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) forces a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
68 / 109

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) forces a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) recovers a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
69 / 109

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) recovers a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) forces a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 109

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) forces a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
71 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) celebrate Prater's 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
72 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) celebrate Prater's 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) celebrate Prater's 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) celebrate Prater's 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
74 / 109

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
75 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
76 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
77 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Andrew Donnal (78) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 109

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Andrew Donnal (78) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
79 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
80 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
81 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
82 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
83 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
84 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
85 / 109

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
86 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malik Carney (53) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
87 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Malik Carney (53) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) pursues a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
88 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) pursues a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) on the bench during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
89 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) on the bench during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) celebrates a tackle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
90 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) celebrates a tackle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
91 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) fields a punt during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
92 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) fields a punt during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
93 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
94 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
95 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
96 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
97 / 109

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
98 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
99 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
100 / 109

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
101 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) and Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
102 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) and Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
103 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
104 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) talk before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
105 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) talk before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
106 / 109

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
107 / 109

Detroit Lions during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
108 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) takes the field during introductions before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
109 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) takes the field during introductions before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Ragnow played every snap but one at left guard as a rookie, and was moved to his more natural center position this year to help anchor the middle of the offensive line.

He was injured on a second-and-goal play in the second quarter, when he was rolled up on by a Bills defender attempting to pull left on a running play. He was helped off the field and went right to the locker room.

Davis suffered a right leg injury on the second snap of the game. He was helped off the field, putting no weight on his right leg, and was eventually carted off to the locker room.

"Every injury and every person is different," Patricia said. "And like I said, the great thing about these two guys is they're going to be out there trying to get back as soon as they can."

Neither player will play next week in the preseason finale in Cleveland, and we'll just see where their progress is at when the Lions begin the regular season in Arizona Sept. 8.

