Panthers Roundup: Bryce Young is "running my own race"

Oct 07, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Ryan Headshot photo
Ryan Grill

New Media Web Intern

The Lions return home on Sunday with hopes of continuing their strong start. A win over the 0-4 Carolina Panthers would be their best start to a season through five games since the 2011 5-0 Lions team and the first 4-1 start since 1991.

Last time out: Another dominant defensive performance from Detroit guided them to their win over Green Bay on Thursday night. The Packers only recorded three first downs—two by penalty—and 23 net yards in the first half. They ended the game with only 27 yards on the ground and their 203 net yards through the air didn't come unblemished as cornerback Jerry Jacobs had two interceptions to go along with five Detroit sacks.

The Lions had almost 10 times the rushing yards as Green Bay with 211. The offensive line helped David Montgomery to 121 yards on 32 carries for three touchdowns. A potent run game allowed the Lions to hold a heavy time of possession lead over Green Bay, 37:58 to 22:02, and effectively end any comeback attempts.

A lack of offensive production plagued Carolina in their 21-13 loss to Minnesota last week. The offense was unable to find the end zone despite having a 38:29 time of possession and totaling more first downs, 20 to 14, than the Vikings.

Defensively, the Panthers were formidable against Minnesota's high-powered attack. The team's strength all season has been their pass defense which ranks top 10 in the league allowing only 176.8 yards per game. It showed again last Sunday when they picked off Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins twice, one of which was returned 99 yards for a touchdown.

Comparison: Carolina and Detroit have both faced the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks this season. The Lions fell short against Seattle in overtime 37-31 in Week 2 and defeated Atlanta in Week 3, 20-6. The Panthers lost to both the Falcons (24-10) and Seahawks (37-27).

Matchups: Detroit's defensive line will be looking to carry over momentum and make life difficult for a struggling Panthers offensive line. Carolina's 14 sacks given up are near the bottom of the league and the 13 sacks produced by the Lions places them near the top. Continued strong turnouts at Ford Field from Lions fans could make a real difference as well. The Panthers have a league leading 12 false starts already this season—committing eight of them in their last away game at Seattle.

In their last meeting: Last season's matchup was all Carolina. The Panthers rushed for 320 yards, winning 37-23 at Bank of America Stadium.

The overall series: The Panthers lead the overall series 8-3 with the Lions last win coming in 2018 at Ford Field.

Here are 5 Panthers storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Notebook: Bryce Young is "running my own race"

Panthers Bryce Young remains focused on controlling his own game while rooting for fellow rookie quarterback and friend C.J. Stroud ... READ MORE

2. D'Shawn Jamison looks to build off strong game against Vikings

Undrafted cornerback D'Shawn Jamison arrived in Carolina off Waivers in late August and has been playing a big role amongst some injuries in the secondary ... READ MORE

3. Yetur Gross-Matos making plays at outside linebacker, and he wants more

Yetur Gross-Matos has impressed and adapted quickly after moving from being a traditional defensive end to outside linebacker in a new scheme ... READ MORE

4. Notebook: Panthers standing out in third-down defense

Despite a tough start to the season, Carolina has seen positives in their defensive effort and specifically their ability to get off the field ... READ MORE

5. Locker Room Sound: Week 5 - Brian Burns

Third-year defensive captain Brian Burns discusses the challenge in dealing with the Lions offense and Carolina's mentality towards finding the first win ... WATCH

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

Head Coach Frank Reich Offensive Coordinator: Thomas Brown Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
1 / 29

Head Coach Frank Reich

Offensive Coordinator: Thomas Brown

Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DJ Chark Jr. Backed up by Terrace Marshall Jr. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
2 / 29

WR DJ Chark Jr.

Backed up by Terrace Marshall Jr.

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Ikem Ekwonu Backed up by Ricky Lee (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
3 / 29

T Ikem Ekwonu

Backed up by Ricky Lee

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Chandler Zavala Backed up by Nash Jensen (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
4 / 29

G Chandler Zavala

Backed up by Nash Jensen

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Bradley Bozeman Backed up by Cade Mays (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 29

C Bradley Bozeman

Backed up by Cade Mays

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Cade Mays Backed up by Calvin Throckmorton (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
6 / 29

G Cade Mays

Backed up by Calvin Throckmorton

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Taylor Moton Backed up by David Sharpe (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 29

T Taylor Moton

Backed up by David Sharpe

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Ian Thomas Backed up by Giovanni Ricci (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 29

TE Ian Thomas

Backed up by Giovanni Ricci

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Hayden Hurst Backed up by Tommy Tremble (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
9 / 29

TE Hayden Hurst

Backed up by Tommy Tremble

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Adam Thielen Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
10 / 29

WR Adam Thielen

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jonathan Mingo Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
11 / 29

WR Jonathan Mingo

Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr.

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Bryce Young Backed up by Andy Dalton (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
12 / 29

QB Bryce Young

Backed up by Andy Dalton

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Miles Sanders Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
13 / 29

RB Miles Sanders

Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Derrick Brown Backed up by LaBryan Ray (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
14 / 29

DT Derrick Brown

Backed up by LaBryan Ray

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Shy Tuttle Backed up by Nick Thurman (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
15 / 29

DT Shy Tuttle

Backed up by Nick Thurman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT DeShawn Williams Backed up by LaBryan Ray (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
16 / 29

DT DeShawn Williams

Backed up by LaBryan Ray

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Brian Burns Backed up by Yetur Gross-Matos and DJ Johnson (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
17 / 29

OLB Brian Burns

Backed up by Yetur Gross-Matos and DJ Johnson

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Frankie Luvu Backed up by Chandler Wooten (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 29

LB Frankie Luvu

Backed up by Chandler Wooten

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill Backed up by Claudin Cherelus (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
19 / 29

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Backed up by Claudin Cherelus

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Justin Houston Backed up by Amaré Barno (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
20 / 29

OLB Justin Houston

Backed up by Amaré Barno

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB CJ Henderson Backed up by Troy Hill and Sam Webb (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
21 / 29

CB CJ Henderson

Backed up by Troy Hill and Sam Webb

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Donte Jackson Backed up by D'Shawn Jamison (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
22 / 29

CB Donte Jackson

Backed up by D'Shawn Jamison

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Xavier Woods Backed up by Jammie Robinson (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
23 / 29

S Xavier Woods

Backed up by Jammie Robinson

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Vonn Bell Backed up by Sam Franklin Jr. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
24 / 29

S Vonn Bell

Backed up by Sam Franklin Jr.

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NCB Jeremy Chinn Backed up by Troy Hill (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
25 / 29

NCB Jeremy Chinn

Backed up by Troy Hill

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Raheem Blackshear Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Laviska Shenault Jr. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
26 / 29

KR/PR Raheem Blackshear

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Laviska Shenault Jr.

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS JJ Jansen (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
27 / 29

LS JJ Jansen

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Johnny Hekker (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
28 / 29

P/H Johnny Hekker

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Eddy Piñeiro (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
29 / 29

K Eddy Piñeiro

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown doubtful for Lions-Panthers, Branch ruled out

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's snap counts & more.
news

Lions vs. Panthers injury report: Oct. 6

Lions vs. Panthers injury report and game designations for Friday, October 6.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Lions DT Alim McNeill's offseason training regimen turned him into a rising star

Advertising