Panthers Roundup: Bryce Young is "running my own race"

The Lions return home on Sunday with hopes of continuing their strong start. A win over the 0-4 Carolina Panthers would be their best start to a season through five games since the 2011 5-0 Lions team and the first 4-1 start since 1991.

Last time out: Another dominant defensive performance from Detroit guided them to their win over Green Bay on Thursday night. The Packers only recorded three first downs—two by penalty—and 23 net yards in the first half. They ended the game with only 27 yards on the ground and their 203 net yards through the air didn't come unblemished as cornerback Jerry Jacobs had two interceptions to go along with five Detroit sacks.

The Lions had almost 10 times the rushing yards as Green Bay with 211. The offensive line helped David Montgomery to 121 yards on 32 carries for three touchdowns. A potent run game allowed the Lions to hold a heavy time of possession lead over Green Bay, 37:58 to 22:02, and effectively end any comeback attempts.

A lack of offensive production plagued Carolina in their 21-13 loss to Minnesota last week. The offense was unable to find the end zone despite having a 38:29 time of possession and totaling more first downs, 20 to 14, than the Vikings.