Offensive line emerging as a strength, could be a top unit in 2022

"They have a lot of talent," Boselli told detroitlions.com on Radio Row Thursday. "And you can do so much with that. Your quarterback is more comfortable. He can sit back there and you can do more stuff down the field.

"When you control the line of scrimmage you can run the ball, so now you're in favorable down and distance. To me, it just makes playing the game easier when you can block people and they are pretty good at blocking people."

Detroit also has depth upfront, so it's probably the most complete position group on the roster heading into the season along with running back.