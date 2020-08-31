O'HARA: Blough benefitting from spending a full offseason with Lions

"Man, after the way last season ended, I knew there were opportunities for me to be so much better in those last five games," he said. "I knew that with a year under my belt now, and with a lot of learning that I got from Bev and coach Ryan, I knew I was going to improve.

"I wanted to come out and show they were right in believing in me and trusting me to be on the field. I wanted to make the most of those opportunities."

Blough looked sharp and comfortable with Bevell's offense in working in camp with Chase Daniel as the backups to Stafford, who looks ready to pick up where he left off when his season ended in Game 8.

The mental game is as important to Blough's progression as the physical part of playing quarterback. He spoke after a game last year about not calling the right protection on a play that ended in a sack and a big loss.

"It's critical," Blough said. "If I get something wrong, then it can lead to a sack. It can lead to a fumble. I feel like I have taken a step forward.