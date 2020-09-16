Lions sign Chris Jones from Cardinals practice squad

Sep 16, 2020 at 12:07 PM

Allen Park, Mich.—The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed CB Chris Jones to the active roster from the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.

Jones originally entered the NFL with the Lions in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Nebraska, spending training camp with the team. Splitting time on Arizona's practice squad and active roster over the course of the 2018-20 regular seasons, Jones has appeared in 13 games (three starts) and totaled 19 total tackles (14 solo) and six pass defenses in his career.

