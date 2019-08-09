The Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Kearse leaves game with leg injury

Aug 09, 2019 at 01:06 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

It didn't look good for veteran wide receiver Jermaine Kearse Thursday night after Patriots defensive back Terrence Brooks fell into the back of his left leg on the fifth play of the game for the Lions' offense in their preseason opener vs. New England.

Kearse was in obvious pain as he lay on the turf and the doctors and trainers who attended to him immediately put an air cast on his left leg before he was carted off the field.

"Couple guys got hurt out there today, so that was not a good situation to be in," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said of Kearse, backup quarterback Tom Savage and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo all leaving the game due to injury. "We're in the evaluation process with those guys and trying to find out exactly what the status is."

Kearse was having a terrific start to his training camp and had emerged as an early favorite to earn a role on offense as the No. 4 receiver behind Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola.

The injury potentially takes away a veteran receiver and someone who was familiar with coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense. It's a blow to Detroit's depth at the position.

The Lions will now need players like Brandon Powell, Andy Jones, Chris Lacy, Travis Fulgham and others to step up the competition in camp and fill the void left by Kearse's injury.

Lions vs. Patriots Preseason Week 1 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots Preseason Week 1 game at Ford Field on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) takes the field for a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) takes the field for a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 121

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) smiles before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 121

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) smiles before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 121

Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 121

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 121

Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 121

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 121

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (14) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 121

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (14) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 121

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 121

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) warms up before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 121

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions take the field during introductions before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 121

Detroit Lions take the field during introductions before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions take the field for a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 121

Detroit Lions take the field for a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at midfield for the coin toss before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 121

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at midfield for the coin toss before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 121

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 121

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 121

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 121

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 121

Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 121

Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 121

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 121

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates a tackle during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates a tackle during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 121

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 121

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tre Lamar (59) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Tre Lamar (59) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 121

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 121

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
46 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrate a tackle during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
47 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrate a tackle during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
48 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) and the defense during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
49 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) and the defense during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) makes a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
50 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) makes a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
51 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) makes a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
52 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) makes a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
53 / 121

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
54 / 121

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 121

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 121

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 121

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 121

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
61 / 121

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 121

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
63 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
64 / 121

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
66 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
67 / 121

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
68 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
69 / 121

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 121

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
71 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
72 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 121

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
74 / 121

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
75 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
76 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
77 / 121

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 121

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) makes a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
79 / 121

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) makes a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
80 / 121

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
81 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
82 / 121

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
83 / 121

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
84 / 121

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) rushes the passer during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
85 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) rushes the passer during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 n Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
86 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 n Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
87 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
88 / 121

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
89 / 121

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
90 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
91 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (62) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
92 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (62) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
93 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tre Lamar (59) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
94 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Tre Lamar (59) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
95 / 121

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) rushes the passer during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
96 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) rushes the passer during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
97 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
98 / 121

Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
99 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
100 / 121

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
101 / 121

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
102 / 121

Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
103 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
104 / 121

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
105 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
106 / 121

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
107 / 121

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
108 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) fields a punt during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
109 / 121

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) fields a punt during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
110 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham (86) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
111 / 121

Detroit Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham (86) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
112 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
113 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) on special teams during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
114 / 121

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
115 / 121

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
116 / 121

Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
117 / 121

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (62) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
118 / 121

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (62) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Austin Traylor (87) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
119 / 121

Detroit Lions tight end Austin Traylor (87) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
120 / 121

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
121 / 121

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DIFFERENT VIEW

Because of the rehab that's still taking place after having a procedure on his lower leg before the start of camp, Patricia watched Thursday's game from a perched position behind the Lions' bench.

He's been getting around Allen Park on a knee scooter and at practice on an ATV. Obviously, for safety reasons, neither can be on an NFL sideline.

As the head coach, Patricia wants to be on the field with the players, and that was the best situation to keep both he and the players safe.

"I thought the location was actually OK," Patricia said after the game. "I don't know if there's any place I can be, I mean I can't be closer. It felt at least I was in the middle of the action, not to one side or the other."

The Lions have 90 players on the roster right now and they're all getting used to substitution patterns and rotations. Patricia thinks it's important to to be down in the middle of it, so we can probably expect that to continue throughout the preseason.

MICHIGAN MAN

Former University of Michigan star Chase Winovich returned to Michigan this week as a member of the Patriots. The rookie had a good professional debut against the Lions by recording 1.5 sacks and three total tackles.

There were certainly a number of Michigan fans in the crowd that remembered Winovich's contributions over the last few years. Even in hostile territory, Winovich got a good number of cheers from the Ford Field crowd after notching his first sack.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Boyle reflects on first NFL start

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Campbell explains fourth-down decision

Four downs following the Lions' 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns includes 4th & 1 decision, Swift's performance, third-down draw and Jackson penalty.
news

RECAP: Lions at Browns

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Browns

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Browns matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Browns

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Browns matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff doubtful, Decker questionable for Lions-Browns

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Cleveland Browns and more.
news

Reynolds ready to make his Lions debut Sunday in Cleveland

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is ready to make his Detroit Lions debut Sunday in Cleveland.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions get physical runner Williams back at practice this week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back Jamaal Williams' return to practice this week, stacking good defensive performances and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff misses Wednesday's practice with oblique injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's oblique injury, changes at kicker and more.
news

Week 11 opponent: What the Browns are saying

Find out what the Cleveland Browns are saying as they prepare for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

TWENTYMAN: Swift showed Sunday he's a complete back

Sunday's Week 10 matchup in Pittsburgh was an important game for Detroit Lions second-year running back D'Andre Swift.
Advertising