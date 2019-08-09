NOTEBOOK: Kearse leaves game with leg injury

DIFFERENT VIEW

Because of the rehab that's still taking place after having a procedure on his lower leg before the start of camp, Patricia watched Thursday's game from a perched position behind the Lions' bench.

He's been getting around Allen Park on a knee scooter and at practice on an ATV. Obviously, for safety reasons, neither can be on an NFL sideline.

As the head coach, Patricia wants to be on the field with the players, and that was the best situation to keep both he and the players safe.

"I thought the location was actually OK," Patricia said after the game. "I don't know if there's any place I can be, I mean I can't be closer. It felt at least I was in the middle of the action, not to one side or the other."