NOTEBOOK: Agnew returns to practice

"My thought process was, 'What can I do to get back as soon as possible,'" Agnew said. "Their decision was to put me on IR designated to return and I took it with a grain of salt. I saw it as a challenge. Coming back from a serious injury is pretty challenging mentally and physically. I just got myself ready for the whole roller coaster of emotions and that whole marathon.

"Right now mentally I'm in a good place, physically and mentally, and I feel great."

Every NFL team can designate two players to return per season after that player spends eight weeks on injured reserve. Agnew has reached the period this week where he can return to practice. Once designated to return, players then have two weeks to practice before being activated for games. Agnew could be activated for the Buffalo game Dec. 16.

The Lions have not used either of their designations this year. Agnew was cleared to return to practice Wednesday.

The Lions have missed Agnew over the last six weeks. Not only was he coming along nicely in his nickel cornerback role, but his injury left a huge void in the return game. Agnew was an All-Pro last year as a return man, leading the league in punt return average and touchdowns.

The Lions could be mathematically out of playoff contention at the time of Agnew's potential return to game action in two weeks, which leaves the team with a decision to make on playing Agnew the last three weeks of season or shutting him down. Although if left up to Agnew, the decision would be easy.

"My goal is always to win," Agnew said. "Obviously back of my head I'm thinking longevity, protect myself. But I'm feeling pretty great right now. Like I said, it's not my decision to get activated or not, but I've just been working hard, putting myself in that position, make that decision a little bit easier for them.