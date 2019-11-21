NFC NORTH: Week 12 headlines for each team

It is coming close to the home stretch of the season with just a month and a half remaining in the NFL's regular season. These next five or six games, depending on this last bye week, will decide a close race atop the NFC North between Green Bay and Minnesota. It will also tell us a lot about the resolve in Chicago and Detroit, and whether or not those franchises can finish strong and change the course of their seasons.

This week's NFC North column takes a look at the headlines surrounding each of the four teams in the NFC North heading into Week 12 of the season:

GREEN BAY

Record: 8-2

Last week: Bye

Up next: at San Francisco (9-1)

Headlines:

1. Packers can take over top spot in NFC with win Sunday night

It's a powerhouse matchup this week in front of a national audience as the two top teams currently in the NFC playoff standings square off in San Francisco on Sunday Night Football.

The 49ers have the league's No. 2 scoring offense and defense, while Green Bay comes in with the NFL's ninth best scoring offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

San Francisco can put a stranglehold on the No. 1 seed with a win. Green Bay can take over the No. 1 seed and have a crucial tiebreaker over the 49ers with a win. Awesome matchup Sunday night.

2. Rodgers vs. the 49ers rush

Four players along San Francisco's defensive line have at least five sacks on the year. As a team, the 49ers have amassed 39 sacks, which leads the NFL. They also own the league's No. 1 passing defense (142.5 passing yards per game).

Rodgers is playing at his typical MVP level with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while throwing for 2,718 yards (271.8 average). Rodgers doesn't throw interceptions, but the 49ers have caused 15 fumbles this year.

3. Green Bay is rested and ready