Stafford wants to play again this season

"It's tough for me to sit there without the pads on and not be able to impact the game on the field the way I'm used to doing," Stafford said. "That's driving me to get back out there, and whenever we all deem it's the right time for me to get back out there, I'll be out there."

Stafford said it doesn't matter to him if that's Week 12, 13, 16 or 17.

He was having arguably one of the best seasons of his 11-year career before the injury. He was second in the NFL at the time of his injury with 19 touchdown passes. He was leading the league in 20-plus yard completions (41), and his 8.6 average per attempt was the highest of his career.