NFC NORTH: 3 observations from each team's debut

CHICAGO (0-1)

Last game: Green Bay 10, Chicago 3

Next game: at Denver (0-1)

Three Week 1 observations:

1. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has to be better

It wasn't a great start to the 2019 campaign for the third-year signal caller. He completed less than 60 percent of his passes, had no touchdowns and threw a bad interception in the end zone late. He finished the game with a 62.1 passer rating.

2. No Fangio, no problem

One of the big question marks coming into the year for Chicago was how that defense would perform under Chuck Pagano vs. Vic Fangio, who left as Chicago's defensive coordinator to be the head coach in Denver. The Bears held the Packers to just 10 points and don't rank worse than sixth in any major statistical category on defense after the first week of football.

3. Leonard Floyd off to good start

The fourth-year linebacker had two sacks, four tackles and two tackles for loss in the game. He hasn't been able to replicate his seven-sack rookie season the last two years (8.5 sacks combined in 2017-18). That's a good start for him, and if he plays well, that Bears' defense is that much better.

Stat that jumps out: The Bears were the only team in the NFL Week 1 who didn't run a single successful play in the red zone. They were 0-for-3.

Quotable: "There were things we were looking to have happen from him — and things he accomplished and things we need to improve on," Bears quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone told the Chicago Sun-Times when asked about Trubisky's slow start.