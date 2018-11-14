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Lions sign CB Mike Ford to active roster and place G T.J. Lang on Reserve-Injured

Nov 14, 2018 at 04:21 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed CB Mike Ford to the active roster from the practice squad and placed G T.J. Lang (neck) on Reserve-Injured.

In addition, the club also announced that they have signed free agent S David Jones to the practice squad.

Ford joins the team's active roster after beginning his rookie season on the Lions practice squad in 2018. He originally came to Detroit this season as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri.

Jones come to Detroit after spending time with the New England Patriots over the past two seasons (2017-18), including his most recent stint on New England's practice squad in 2018. He originally entered the NFL with the Patriots in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Richmond.

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