Lions re-sign exclusive rights free agents CB Mike Ford and CB Dee Virgin

Ford returns for his third season with the Lions after posting 33 tackles (31 solo) and three pass defenses in 22 games played (six starts) over the 2018-19 seasons. He originally joined Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Virgin enters his third season with the Lions after joining the team via waivers from the Houston Texans prior to the 2018 season. In 19 career games, he's posted 11 special teams tackles (10 solo) and one special teams forced fumble. He originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of West Alabama following the 2017 NFL Draft, and spent his rookie season on the team's practice squad.