Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020 03:38 PM

Lions re-sign exclusive rights free agents CB Mike Ford and CB Dee Virgin

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed exclusive rights free agents CB Mike Ford and CB Dee Virgin.

Ford returns for his third season with the Lions after posting 33 tackles (31 solo) and three pass defenses in 22 games played (six starts) over the 2018-19 seasons. He originally joined Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Virgin enters his third season with the Lions after joining the team via waivers from the Houston Texans prior to the 2018 season. In 19 career games, he's posted 11 special teams tackles (10 solo) and one special teams forced fumble. He originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of West Alabama following the 2017 NFL Draft, and spent his rookie season on the team's practice squad.

Related Content

Detroit Lions flag crew takes the field before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Lions announce 2020 Schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday their 2020 regular season schedule that features a Week 1 home game against the Chicago Bears, as well as a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Houston Texans.
Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott (21) celebrates an interception against New Mexico in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Lions agree to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents.
Lions to support Feeding America during 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon
news

Lions to support Feeding America during 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon

The Detroit Lions announced today that they are supporting Feeding America as part of the 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon.
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Landover, Md. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Lions agree to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins.
Detroit Lions rookies visit the Empowerment Plan Plant on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Detroit
news

Detroit Lions Inspire Change initiative announces grant to re-open the Empowerment Plan facility

The Detroit Lions announced today their player-led social justice initiative, Detroit Lions Inspire Change, will fund the Empowerment Plan's operations for the month of April.
New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Lions agree to terms with free agent CB Darryl Roberts

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with free agent CB Darryl Roberts.
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
news

Lions agree to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geronimo Allison

The Detroit Lions announced Sunday that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geronimo Allison.
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Chiefs 26-3. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Lions agree to terms with free agent LBs Elijah Lee & Reggie Ragland

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with free agent LBs Elijah Lee and Reggie Ragland.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Geremy Davis (11) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
news

Lions agree to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geremy Davis

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geremy Davis.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Landover, Md. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Lions agree to terms with OL Oday Aboushi

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with OL Oday Aboushi.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Denver. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Lions trade CB Darius Slay to Philadelphia Eagles

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have traded CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertising