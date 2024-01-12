Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 77: Lions-Rams playoff preview with Taylor Decker, Alim McNeill & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in studio to preview Sunday night's NFC Wild Card Round matchup between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. To start things off, Dan Miller joins Tim to break down the key matchups for Sunday's tilt, including Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Quentin Lake and more. After that, Jourdan Rodrigue from The Athletic calls in to discuss all things Rams, including the development of Kobie Turner alongside Aaron Donald this year, Puka Nacua's breakout season and how Lions GM Brad Holmes helped build this current Rams team. Next, Tim sits down with Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker to talk through his playoff experience in 2016, what this year's Lions team means to him and what the offensive line is preparing for when it comes to the Rams' talented front. To wrap things up, Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill stops by the studio to preview the matchup from the flip side, talking through the Rams' offensive line and how excited he is to play in a playoff game at Ford Field. Check back Sunday night for postgame coverage of Lions vs. Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.