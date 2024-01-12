Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 77: Lions-Rams playoff preview with Taylor Decker, Alim McNeill & more

Jan 12, 2024 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in studio to preview Sunday night's NFC Wild Card Round matchup between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. To start things off, Dan Miller joins Tim to break down the key matchups for Sunday's tilt, including Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Quentin Lake and more. After that, Jourdan Rodrigue from The Athletic calls in to discuss all things Rams, including the development of Kobie Turner alongside Aaron Donald this year, Puka Nacua's breakout season and how Lions GM Brad Holmes helped build this current Rams team. Next, Tim sits down with Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker to talk through his playoff experience in 2016, what this year's Lions team means to him and what the offensive line is preparing for when it comes to the Rams' talented front. To wrap things up, Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill stops by the studio to preview the matchup from the flip side, talking through the Rams' offensive line and how excited he is to play in a playoff game at Ford Field. Check back Sunday night for postgame coverage of Lions vs. Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Dan Miller & Tim Twentyman's key matchups for Lions vs. Rams
  • 23:57: Jourdan Rodrigue on Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and the Rams
  • 43:08: Taylor Decker on a home playoff game, stopping Kobie Turner & more
  • 51:19: Alim McNeill on capitalizing on opportunities against Rams, fan energy & more

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Vikings 30-20 in Week 18, will host Rams in Wild Card round

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 and previews the Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 76: Ifeatu Melifonwu on late-season breakout & Lions-Vikings in Week 18

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Mike O'Hara, Mark Craig and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 75: Kerby Joseph on two-interception game, previews Cowboys for Week 17

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's game with Kerby Joseph and Jon Machota.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 74: Jared Goff helps preview Lions' divisional matchup against Vikings

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Jared Goff and Kevin Seifert.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Broncos 42-17, Jared Goff throws 5 TDs in primetime Week 15 win

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 73: Jack Campbell talks Lions' defense before Week 15 against Broncos

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's game with Justin Rogers, Aric DiLalla and Jack Campbell.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions fall to Bears 28-13 in Week 14 matchup in Chicago

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 72: Sam LaPorta on historic rookie year & Lions at Bears Week 14 preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Brad Biggs & Sam LaPorta.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Saints 33-28 behind Sam LaPorta's career-best performance

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 33-28 win over the New Orleans Saints.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 71: Lions at Saints preview ahead of Week 13 with Graham Glasgow & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Will Burchfield, John DeShazier & Graham Glasgow.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 70: Benito Jones on Lions' comeback win, Thanksgiving game vs. Packers

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Thursday's game with Ben Raven and Benito Jones.
