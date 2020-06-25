Lions offseason questions: Under-the-radar player to watch

Mike O'Hara: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

The Lions are facing passing attacks that are armed and dangerous with top level quarterbacks in their first eight games. Depth in the secondary will be tested to the limit.

Oruwariye is likely to be the No. 4 cornerback, but he should get playing time behind Desmond Trufant, Jeff Okudah and Justin Coleman.

It's a tough assignment for the entire secondary. In the first eight games the Lions' face Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, Kyler Murray of the Cardinals, Drew Brees of the Saints, Matt Ryan of the Falcons, Philip Rivers of the Colts and Kirk Cousins of the Vikings.

Oruwariye played nine games last season, including the last eight, and he showed improvement. His size – 6-2, 205 – is an asset. It will be invaluable if he can make some plays to help the defense get through the first half of the season.

Tori Petry: Defensive end Austin Bryant

Bryant slipped off the radar after missing most of his rookie season due to an injury he suffered at the start of training camp last year.

Keep an eye on this second-year player though - he fits into that hybrid end/linebacker role, and after the release of Devon Kennard, there could be an opportunity there if he's able to return to form from his days helping Clemson to two national titles.

Editor's Pick: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Tim mentioned one fifth-round pick in Huntley, and I'm going with the Lions' other fifth-round pick this year. The 2020 Draft was loaded with talent at wide receiver, so even though the Lions are returning their top three players at the position, it made sense to draft Cephus.