Lions offseason questions: Under-the-radar player to watch

We've talked a lot about players to watch out for in 2020, like quarterback Matthew Stafford coming off a back injury, primed for a huge rebound year. Or tight end T.J. Hockenson, a year removed from his rookie year, ready to break out in his second season.
But what about some names that might not come to mind right away? Who is an under-the-radar player to watch in 2020?
I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Running back Jason Huntley
There are a lot of options for this question, but one name I think has been kind of lost in the mix is Huntley, Detroit's fifth-round pick in the draft this offseason. A lot of talk following the draft centered on second-round pick D'Andre Swift and veteran Kerryon Johnson, and how those two might split up carries, but there's also an opportunity for someone to step up and take on a third-down back role, similar to what J.D. McKissic did in this offense last year. McKissic was the team's fourth leading receiver last season behind Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola with 34 receptions.
Huntley had 126 receptions over his last three seasons at New Mexico State, and he's the only back in this draft class to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in college. He's a speedster, who could find a niche as a dangerous receiver out of the backfield. He was also a dynamic return man in college, and could make his mark in a special teams role too.
Mike O'Hara: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye
The Lions are facing passing attacks that are armed and dangerous with top level quarterbacks in their first eight games. Depth in the secondary will be tested to the limit.
Oruwariye is likely to be the No. 4 cornerback, but he should get playing time behind Desmond Trufant, Jeff Okudah and Justin Coleman.
It's a tough assignment for the entire secondary. In the first eight games the Lions' face Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, Kyler Murray of the Cardinals, Drew Brees of the Saints, Matt Ryan of the Falcons, Philip Rivers of the Colts and Kirk Cousins of the Vikings.
Oruwariye played nine games last season, including the last eight, and he showed improvement. His size – 6-2, 205 – is an asset. It will be invaluable if he can make some plays to help the defense get through the first half of the season.
Tori Petry: Defensive end Austin Bryant
Bryant slipped off the radar after missing most of his rookie season due to an injury he suffered at the start of training camp last year.
Keep an eye on this second-year player though - he fits into that hybrid end/linebacker role, and after the release of Devon Kennard, there could be an opportunity there if he's able to return to form from his days helping Clemson to two national titles.
Editor's Pick: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
Tim mentioned one fifth-round pick in Huntley, and I'm going with the Lions' other fifth-round pick this year. The 2020 Draft was loaded with talent at wide receiver, so even though the Lions are returning their top three players at the position, it made sense to draft Cephus.
He'll have a chance to learn behind talented veterans Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, and that should only help him succeed at an NFL level.