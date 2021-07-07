Lions offseason questions: Position group to watch

OTAs and minicamp gave us a glimpse at what the Detroit Lions' starting roster will look like in the fall, but training camp is where most jobs and roles are won and lost.
Which position battle are you looking forward to most? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Cornerback
The Lions have loaded up with young and veteran talent at the cornerback position. Jeff Okudah enters his second season with a lot to prove. He is expected to enter the year as one of Detroit's starters at cornerback on the outside. Who lines up opposite Okudah on the outside, and who wins the nickel cornerback job, will be fun competitions to watch in camp.
Veterans Amani Oruwariye and Quinton Dunbar, and rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu, will compete for starting roles and playing time opposite Okudah on the outside. Veterans Mike Ford and Corn Elder will have a good battle in camp for the starting nickel job. Overall, there's still a lot to figure out at the cornerback position in camp.
Mike O'Hara: Right guard
We've been looking at the offensive line being put together position by position, and four of the five spots are locked in. That leaves one to go -- right guard.
Barring any moves before the start of training camp, it looks like a two-man battle between Tyrell Crosby and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
Vaitai was signed as a free agent to start at right tackle, but a foot injury sustained before the start of last season hampered him all year. He started at right guard in the 10 games he played.
Crosby has been a valuable backup at guard and tackle for three years. He's had 18 career starts, with his career high of 11 last season at right tackle.
There are good reasons to pick both to start at right guard. That's what makes the competition so interesting.
Editor's Pick: Wide receiver
Besides maybe quarterback, wide receiver is the Lions' most revamped position group. Quintez Cephus is the only holdover from last year's roster that saw decent playing time.
There are a lot of new faces, and a lot of opportunities to earn roles. Cephus, Tyrell Williams and Victor Bolden stood out during offseason practices, but there is still plenty of time in training camp for others to emerge at the position. It should be fun to watch.