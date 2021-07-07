Lions offseason questions: Position group to watch

Mike O'Hara: Right guard

We've been looking at the offensive line being put together position by position, and four of the five spots are locked in. That leaves one to go -- right guard.

Barring any moves before the start of training camp, it looks like a two-man battle between Tyrell Crosby and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Vaitai was signed as a free agent to start at right tackle, but a foot injury sustained before the start of last season hampered him all year. He started at right guard in the 10 games he played.

Crosby has been a valuable backup at guard and tackle for three years. He's had 18 career starts, with his career high of 11 last season at right tackle.

There are good reasons to pick both to start at right guard. That's what makes the competition so interesting.

