Lions offseason questions: Fantasy targets

Mike O'Hara: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay

My first thought made Golladay jump out as an easy pick, coming off 11 TD receptions and 18.3 yards per catch in 2019.

But going through my fantasy reads made it less clear cut. On paper, the addition of rookie D'Andre Swift should add punch and versatility to the running game. Tight end T.J. Hockenson should be a more frequent target, especially in the end zone, with a year of experience.

There's depth in the receiving corps behind Golladay with Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola. And there's a push to get tight end Jesse James involved more in the offense. All that makes for a more diverse offense, with more production.

It also makes for a big season for quarterback Matthew Stafford – with the payoff in fantasy points from all those options.

Tori Petry: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay had 1,190 yards and 11 TDs last season - and that was playing without Matthew Stafford for half the season! Since stepping on the scene in 2017, Golladay has consistently racked up fantasy stats whenever he's been on the field, and I expect this year to be no different.

Editor's Pick: Quarterback Matthew Stafford