Lions' new split-safety scheme drew Marlowe to Detroit

Marlowe played behind a pretty good safety duo in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde the last four years in Buffalo, but the Bills created packages for Marlowe to get on the field, and he played in the dime quite a bit.

He'll have a greater opportunity to win playing time in Detroit with the safety position a little more up for grabs here. Tracy Walker is entering his fourth season and is looking for a bounce-back campaign after an up-and-down 2021. Third-year safety Will Harris has had a bit of an inconsistent start to his career. With Marlowe now in the fold, and some of the other young guys on the roster, Lions head coach Dan Campbell likes the depth they've accrued at safety.

"That's one area where our depth is pretty good right now, for sure," Campbell said. "It's not the only area, but yet, I would say just overall, we feel pretty good about that unit as it pertains to having depth and competition.