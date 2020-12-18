Lions interview Louis Riddick for GM position

As part of their process of finding a new general manager, Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood interviewed internal candidates Kyle O'Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman last week.

This week, the team began interviewing external candidates and completed an interview with Louis Riddick.

Riddick played in the NFL for seven years as a safety. He was a pro scout for Washington for four years before being promoted to director of pro personnel. He then joined the Philadelphia Eagles organization as a pro scout in 2008, and was promoted to director of pro personnel in 2010. He's currently an analyst for ESPN's coverage of Monday Night Football.

The Lions are expected to continue interviewing external candidates not currently employed by another team in the coming weeks.