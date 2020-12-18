Lions interview Louis Riddick for GM position

Dec 18, 2020 at 03:27 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

As part of their process of finding a new general manager, Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood interviewed internal candidates Kyle O'Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman last week.

This week, the team began interviewing external candidates and completed an interview with Louis Riddick.

Riddick played in the NFL for seven years as a safety. He was a pro scout for Washington for four years before being promoted to director of pro personnel. He then joined the Philadelphia Eagles organization as a pro scout in 2008, and was promoted to director of pro personnel in 2010. He's currently an analyst for ESPN's coverage of Monday Night Football.

The Lions are expected to continue interviewing external candidates not currently employed by another team in the coming weeks.

Hamp and Wood can't interview front office candidates currently employed by one of the league's 31 other teams until after the regular season is over.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Peterson has high praise for Titans' Derrick Henry

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including mutual respect between two opposing running backs, Mohamed Sanu's impact and more.
news

Swift looking to finish season strong after shaking off rust

After missing some time due to concussion symptoms and an illness, rookie running back D'Andre Swift is looking to finish the season strong after shaking off the rust.
news

NOTEBOOK: Ragnow resting vocal cords after suffering throat injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Frank Ragnow's throat injury, where the Lions stand at quarterback and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Stafford resting up, not counting himself out

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Matthew Stafford's status, preparing for the Titans and more.
news

Week 15 opponent: What the Titans are saying

Find out what the Tennessee Titans are saying as they prepare for their Week 15 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

TWENTYMAN: Lions need all hands on deck to slow down Derrick Henry

It has to be all hands on deck this week for the Detroit Lions' defense in trying to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry Sunday in Tennessee.
news

10 takeaways from Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What's the update on Stafford's rib injury?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from interim head coach Darrell Bevell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Packers.
news

NOTEBOOK: Stafford injures ribs in loss to Packers

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Packers.
news

FOUR DOWNS: How Packers took control in second half

Four downs following the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Packers includes swing sequence, missing Griffen, Swift's return and keeping up the fight.

Advertising