 Skip to main content
Advertising

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 80: Lions free agent fits, draft needs & more from 2024 NFL Combine

Mar 01, 2024 at 07:07 AM

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman kicks off the offseason at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. To start, Tim sits down with ESPN NFL Analyst Field Yates to discuss the latest in news across the league, including a proposal to move the trade deadline back and the salary cap jump, what an Amon-Ra St. Brown extension could look like and what to watch for in on-field Combine drills. Next, NFL Media's Lance Zierlein stops by to discuss the depths of the 2024 draft class and which positions the Lions could target throughout draft weekend in Detroit. After that, Ben Solak of The Ringer chats with Tim about how the Lions can sustain success, the importance of coaching continuity and how the Lions can extend Jared Goff. To wrap things up, ESPN Draft Analyst Matt Miller provides insight on this year's offensive line class and how the Lions could target that position in April's NFL Draft. Stay tuned for more offseason coverage as the Lions build off a successful 2023.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Field Yates on NFL rule changes, Dan Campbell & more
  • 17:17: Lance Zierlein on his scouting process, wide receivers & more
  • 28:03: Ben Solak on a Jared Goff extension, being aggressive in free agency & more
  • 40:21: Matt Miller on the offensive line draft class, fits for Lions at cornerback & more

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions fall to 49ers in NFC Championship Game

On this week's postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 79: Lions vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game preview with Derrick Barnes & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Lomas Brown, Lindsey Pallares, Golden Tate and Derrick Barnes.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions hold off Buccaneers 31-23, advance to NFC Championship game at 49ers

On this week's postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 78: Lions-Buccaneers Divisional Round preview with James Houston & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with T.J. Lang, Scott Smith and James Houston.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Jared Goff leads Lions to 24-23 win over Rams in NFC Wild Card Round

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 77: Lions-Rams playoff preview with Taylor Decker, Alim McNeill & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Dan Miller, Jourdan Rodrigue, Taylor Decker and Alim McNeill.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Vikings 30-20 in Week 18, will host Rams in Wild Card round

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 and previews the Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 76: Ifeatu Melifonwu on late-season breakout & Lions-Vikings in Week 18

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Mike O'Hara, Mark Craig and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 75: Kerby Joseph on two-interception game, previews Cowboys for Week 17

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's game with Kerby Joseph and Jon Machota.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 74: Jared Goff helps preview Lions' divisional matchup against Vikings

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Jared Goff and Kevin Seifert.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Broncos 42-17, Jared Goff throws 5 TDs in primetime Week 15 win

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos.
Advertising