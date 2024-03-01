Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 80: Lions free agent fits, draft needs & more from 2024 NFL Combine

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman kicks off the offseason at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. To start, Tim sits down with ESPN NFL Analyst Field Yates to discuss the latest in news across the league, including a proposal to move the trade deadline back and the salary cap jump, what an Amon-Ra St. Brown extension could look like and what to watch for in on-field Combine drills. Next, NFL Media's Lance Zierlein stops by to discuss the depths of the 2024 draft class and which positions the Lions could target throughout draft weekend in Detroit. After that, Ben Solak of The Ringer chats with Tim about how the Lions can sustain success, the importance of coaching continuity and how the Lions can extend Jared Goff. To wrap things up, ESPN Draft Analyst Matt Miller provides insight on this year's offensive line class and how the Lions could target that position in April's NFL Draft. Stay tuned for more offseason coverage as the Lions build off a successful 2023.