Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will call plays

As head coach, Patricia wants to have input in all three phases of the game. Handing off defensive play-calling duties will allow him to focus more on the offense and any adjustments he thinks the team can make based off what he's seeing from the opposing defense. It will also allow him to have more significant impact in the special teams adjustments. He can walk over to the offensive linemen on the sideline and talk technique and adjustments. He can talk with quarterback Matthew Stafford about what they both are seeing on the field.

"If I want to jump in on offense, special teams or defense, I kind of have that ability at any time, which is always fun," Patricia said. "We're going to be on the sidelines. We're an operation like normal, and we'll go forward from there."

Revamping and improving the personnel on the Lions' defense has been a real focus this offseason after that unit ranked among the worst in the NFL last season in most major statistical categories. They added veterans Desmond Trufant, Jamie Collins Sr., Duron Harmon, Danny Shelton and Nick Williams, all of whom are expected to compete for starting roles.