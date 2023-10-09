Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions improve to 4-1, beat Panthers 42-24 in Week 5

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 42-24 Week 5 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The two discuss another well-rounded effort from all three phrases for the Lions, including a masterful performance from defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, securing an interception and another sack early in this season. Tim and PJ talk through how well Detroit's offense played off of three turnovers forced in Carolina territory, what Ben Johnson was able to dial up without Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs and compliment Will Harris and Jerry Jacobs' performances in stifling Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. After notes on another stellar game from Jared Goff and a two-touchdown afternoon for Sam LaPorta, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's road matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stay tuned for more preview coverage of Lions-Buccaneers later this week!
